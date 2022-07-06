ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southlake, TX

The Vault Opens In Southlake Town Square

By David Dunn
Southlake Style
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new shoe store is bringing a new sense of style to Southlake Town Square. Opening on Friday, July...

www.southlakestyle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
papercitymag.com

Fort Worth’s Best Ice Cream Shops — From Traditional Scoops to French and Asian Sensations

Amorino has a variety of intensely flavored, artisanal Italian gelato. It makes for a show-stopping treat and one of Fort Worth's best ice cream options. Summer in Fort Worth is off and sweltering on. The string of 100-plus degree days is in full swing ― with no end in sight. Time to find a shady spot or a pool to dip in quickly. Or maybe just beat the heat with the coolest treat of all — ice cream. This is your guide to Fort Worth’s Best Ice Cream.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Meet the Plano Man Keeping All the Remaining Blockbusters Alive

When Blockbuster first opened its doors in October of 1985, David Carrera was first in line. Well, one of the first — customer number 2,027, to be exact. He still has his membership card from the original store in Medallion Center, where he would browse the mammoth selection of VHS and Betamax tapes as a teenager.
PLANO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Southlake, TX
Lifestyle
City
Southlake, TX
Southlake, TX
Business
papercitymag.com

Dallas’ Most Beautiful Nail Salons — 5 Pampering Palaces That Go a Step Beyond

Verbena Parlor + Social House is a combo nail salon and coffee, beer, and wine bar. Finding the perfect nail salon can be tricky. Priorities in nail care range from non-toxic products to the prettiest place to enjoy some pampering. Fortunately for Dallas, our city has a wealth of salons that offer it all —with the occasional complimentary cocktail for good measure.
DALLAS, TX
fwtx.com

5 Things To Do in Fort Worth This Weekend

From art, music, to a little bit of rodeo, this weekend offers a diverse lineup of activities for you and yours. Art South is an innovative public installation in a shipping container on Magnolia Ave. that launched in 2015 with the first dynamic installation by Jay Wilkinson. Over the years, it’s curated artists for the outdoor installation space and is now located in the South Main District Micro park. Art Tooth has partnered with Art South and the Near Southside Arts for the exhibition featuring 29 artists on July 8 4:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the local community arts space, The Pool.
FORT WORTH, TX
dmagazine.com

Texas Restaurant Show To Bring $2 Million to Dallas This Weekend

This weekend, Dallas will host the largest restaurant industry trade show in The South—the second largest in the nation—at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center. Put on by the Texas Restaurant Association, the event is estimated to bring more than $2 million to the local economy by way of venue costs and anticipated spending on food and lodging.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southlake Town Square#Vault#Nikes
Southlake Style

Five Family-Friendly Events: July 8-10

Fill your weekend with tasty treats, fun games and outdoor activities for a great way to spend the first week of July. Summer is for rest and relaxation, and what better way to do that than by participating in some yoga on Saturday morning. Join certified instructor Shannan Williams in a free class at Glade Parks in Euless. Make sure to bring your own mat to soak in some rays and enjoy the peace while you stretch.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
fortworthreport.org

Chick-fil-A drive-thru propels engineer’s landscaping business

Ian MacLean didn’t intend to preside over a landscaping business that would be celebrating two decades in business this year. “God got us through a lot of challenges to get to 20 years, and beat all the statistics that you hear small businesses have to face,” he said.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
forthoodsentinel.com

A quick trip north to Fort Worth

FORT WORTH — Recently, my girlfriend, Navina Bhatkar, and I took a trip up to Fort Worth. After visiting my parents who live nearby in Colleyville, we decided to meet up with one of her friends in Downtown Fort Worth. The area, more notably recognized as Sundance Square, has...
FORT WORTH, TX
papercitymag.com

In Good Company — Restauranteur Greg Katz is Creating Highly Designed (But Never Stuffy) Neighborhood Hangs

Owner Greg Katz in his newly opened lounge, Clifton Club. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo) Restaurateur Greg Katz has vision. And a lot of it. Nearly four years ago, he saw past a once unassuming block of clubs dotted along Fitzhugh Avenue to envision Beverley’s, a buzzy Dallas bistro in the former stead of BJ’s gay bar, and made it a stylish destination just off the Katy Trail. Pushing repeat, he’s done it once again, this time down the street in the spot that for decades was home to the former gay club Zippers. With the help of Liz Johnson and Danyce Bonebrake of Wallace Johnson Studio, Katz has reimagined the space as Clifton Club.
DALLAS, TX
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Grand Prairie Farmers market to hold Super Saturday event tomorrow

The Grand Prairie Farmers Market will hold its Super Saturday sale this Saturday, July 9, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Market Manager Stephanie Teer said the market holds Super Saturday events once a month. “It is our biggest Saturday of the month,” Teer said. “All of our vendors will be present....
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
CandysDirt

The Next Echelon of Country Club Living at Prestonwood Polo and Country Club

In just over four years, Prestonwood Polo and Country Club has nearly sold out the entire 97-acre development in Oak Point, Texas. It’s no surprise the ultra-exclusive polo club community easily achieved its five-year goal considering the property sold two lots on the first day it hit the market in May 2017. Now, only one available lot remains, says exclusive listing agent Angela Downes of Compass RE Texas.
OAK POINT, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy