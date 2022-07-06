The Vault Opens In Southlake Town Square

Owner Greg Katz in his newly opened lounge, Clifton Club. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo) Restaurateur Greg Katz has vision. And a lot of it. Nearly four years ago, he saw past a once unassuming block of clubs dotted along Fitzhugh Avenue to envision Beverley’s, a buzzy Dallas bistro in the former stead of BJ’s gay bar, and made it a stylish destination just off the Katy Trail. Pushing repeat, he’s done it once again, this time down the street in the spot that for decades was home to the former gay club Zippers. With the help of Liz Johnson and Danyce Bonebrake of Wallace Johnson Studio, Katz has reimagined the space as Clifton Club.

