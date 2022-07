Fill your weekend with tasty treats, fun games and outdoor activities for a great way to spend the first week of July. Summer is for rest and relaxation, and what better way to do that than by participating in some yoga on Saturday morning. Join certified instructor Shannan Williams in a free class at Glade Parks in Euless. Make sure to bring your own mat to soak in some rays and enjoy the peace while you stretch.

SOUTHLAKE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO