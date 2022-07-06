ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Bowser introduces bill to protect DC homeowners from neighbors’ construction damage

By Ivy Lyons
WTOP
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleD.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has introduced legislation aimed at protecting District homeowners from their neighbors’ construction-related damage. Bowser touted the move as one of many tools for aiding residents and local businesses. “Homeownership is critical for helping residents...

wtop.com

WTOP

Bowser signs bill allowing adult DC residents to self-prescribing medical marijuana

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser signed into law Wednesday an emergency bill allowing residents 21 and older to self-prescribe medical marijuana. Effective immediately, under the new law, residents over 21 no longer need a doctor’s recommendation for a medical marijuana patient card, which was required to enter and make purchases at one of the city’s seven medical marijuana dispensaries.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Announces Project Restore Now Accepting Additional Applications from New or Expanding Maryland Businesses

Second Round Of Program Will Provide $25 Million In Incentives. More Than 350 Businesses Have Received Project Restore Support. ANNAPOLIS, MD–Governor Larry Hogan today announced the opening of the second application round for Project Restore, an economic recovery initiative that provides financial incentives for small businesses and commercial developers to revitalize vacant retail and commercial space.
MARYLAND STATE
marijuanamoment.net

D.C. Mayor Signs Bill To Let Medical Marijuana Patients Self-Certify Without Doctors, Sidestepping Federal Blockade

The mayor of Washington, D.C. signed emergency legislation on Wednesday that will allow people to self-certify as medical cannabis patients and access dispensaries, without a doctor’s recommendation. This comes a week after the measure was unanimously approved by the District Council. The now-enacted legislation from from Councilmembers Kenyan McDuffie...
WASHINGTON, DC
Person
Muriel Bowser
WTOP

Va. residents encouraged to report sightings of invasive lanternflies

Arlington County and Alexandria, Virginia, residents are being encouraged to report sightings of invasive spotted lanternflies. Spotted lanternflies present a danger to a number of crops and trees in Virginia and the U.S. The reporting form, put together by the Master Gardeners of Northern Virginia, asks residents for the location...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Bay Net

Connect Maryland: Governor Hogan Announces More Than $127.6 Million For Broadband Grants

ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that, through the state’s Connect Maryland initiative, the Office of Statewide Broadband has awarded more than $127.6 million to local jurisdictions, Internet Service Providers, educational, and community organizations to increase high-speed internet access and affordability. The funding will help provide broadband service...
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Hogan Announces Record $122.5 Million in Police Protection Funding

ANNAPOLIS, Md.- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Wednesday awarded a record $122.5 million in funding under the State Aid for Police Protection program. As a key plank of the governor’s Re-Fund The Police Initiative, the funding provides police officers with expanded resources to support operational costs and to help keep communities safe.
MARYLAND STATE
#Liability Insurance#Urban Construction#Dc
WTOP

Watchdog: Park Police communications went unrecorded for two years

The U.S. Park Police is required to record all radio and telephone communications, but a government watchdog found two of the department’s three radio channels went unrecorded for about two years because the recording equipment had stopped working. The review by the Department of the Interior Office of Inspector...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
alxnow.com

Arlington and Alexandria residents asked to be on the lookout for the invasive spotted lanternfly

Residents in Arlington and Alexandria can now report suspected sightings of the spotted lanternfly, an invasive insect spreading around the region. Master Gardeners of Northern Virginia has launched an online survey for people to report suspected cases of the spotted lanternfly. The organization is a volunteer group working to promote “environmentally sound gardening practices,” in partnership with Virginia Cooperative Extension, according to its website.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

How an outage is affecting unemployment services in DC, Md., Va.

Maryland, Virginia and D.C. use the same software company for some of its services related to unemployment benefits, and a recent cyberattack is creating an impact on people who rely on it. Geographic Solutions, Inc. (GSI) informed the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development about an “identified anomalous activity”...
MARYLAND STATE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Adopts Noncooperation Policy With Outside States That Attempt to Prosecute Women Who Come to Maryland Seeking to Obtain an Abortion

In response to the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy released the following message on Tuesday, July 6:. “As a result of the Supreme Court ruling overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, the State’s Attorney’s Office for Montgomery County has adopted a noncooperation policy with outside states that would attempt to criminalize the conduct of a woman who comes to Maryland to obtain a safe and legal abortion.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wcbm.com

Maryland Goes Shall-Issue, “Good & Substantial” Gone

Today, Governor Larry Hogan ordered Maryland State Police (MSP) to immediately suspend requiring applicants for Wear and Carry Permits to demonstrate a “good and substantial” reason for wanting a permit. This is to bring Maryland into compliance with the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling from the NYSRPA v Bruen case.For far too long, Maryland has prevented the majority of law-abiding citizens from exercising this fundamental right. This persisted as other states went shall-issue over the decades, and even as constitutional carry has reached 25 states in recent years. Now, MSP cannot arbitrarily deny permits to applicants who meet all objective criteria. As a result, more law-abiding citizens will be able to exercise their right-to-carry to defend themselves and their loved ones. The criminals, who have gotten used to menacing the public with impunity, will find fewer and fewer defenseless victims.This important step forward comes as Gov. Hogan’s second term is nearing its end. The General Assembly will still need to permanently correct Maryland’s statute to remove this unconstitutional provision. Maryland’s permit process is still plagued by the onerous requirements and a high processing time that far exceeds those of neighboring Virginia, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania. This will still prevent many Marylanders of limited economic means from acquiring a permit. It is critical that gun owners and Second Amendment supporters remain vigilant going into the election season, and beyond, to make this right more accessible.
MARYLAND STATE
2022 Election Expert

Maryland to vote on 5 ballot measures in 2022

As of July 6, 2022, 5 statewide ballot measures were certified for the ballot in Maryland in 2022. Renaming of the Courts of Appeals and Special Appeals Amendment. Description: Renames the Maryland Court of Appeals to the Supreme Court of Maryland and the Maryland Court of Special Appeals to the Appellate Court of Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
Watchful Eye

Why Flags In Virginia Are Flying Half-Staff July 6 - 9th

Courtesy of Bill Smith (CC 2.0) On Wednesday, July 6, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin ordered that the United States flag and state flag be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth in memory of the lives lost and those injured in Highland Park, Illinois on Independence Day, July 4, 2022.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Virginia lawmakers react to gun control laws

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Just as federal lawmakers on both sides of the aisle set their differences aside to pass a bipartisan gun safety law, a tragic shooting happened at an Independence Day Parade in Illinois, killing seven people and injuring dozens more. Investigators said the person of interest had...
VIRGINIA STATE

