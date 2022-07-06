ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls advances rate increase of 8.6% for city's ambulance service

By Trevor J. Mitchell, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 2 days ago

The Sioux Falls City Council advanced an ordinance Tuesday that would approve an 8.6% increase in rates for ambulance services with the city's provider, PatientCare EMS.

The rate increase is required by contract as long as PCEMS hits their benchmarks, which include response times — in Priority 1 calls, the most serious cases, the contract requires an ambulance to be on scene within 9 minutes for no less than 90% of all calls.

PCEMS met those standards every month of the past year, according to a report prepared by the Sioux Falls Regional Emergency Medical Services Authority.

The report also noted Sioux Falls' success in cardiac arrest outcomes collected by The Cardiac Arrest Registry to Enhance Survival, or CARES, a registry of 30 states and another 500 communities throughout the country.

Non-traumatic cardiac arrest survival rates were 15% in Sioux Falls in 2021, compared to 9% nationally, with the report stating 21 people were saved from cardiac arrest during the past 12 months.

The annual rate increase is set at either 3% or the annual increase in the Consumer Price Index, whichever is higher — and the increase of 8.6% was enough for one councilor to note at the council's informational meeting.

"I understand the contract calls for us to give you 8.6%, but I will say that's a pretty big bite," said Councilor Curt Soehl. "Certainly in a time of inflation, I understand how it bites you too, employees, costs and stuff like that. So come tonight we'll have another discussion on it."

Last year's increase was 5%, while the previous two years were 3%. If approved, the base rate for an emergency ambulance ride would ride from $1,399.83 to $1,520.22.

While a few councilors had questions about PCEMS' revenue at the council meeting, the rate increase was sent to a second reading on July 12 7-0.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls advances rate increase of 8.6% for city's ambulance service

Comments / 1

Sandy Bruns
2d ago

And that's why if I was bleeding or even having a heart attack I wouldn't call an ambulance. $2000 just for a ride to go 7 miles. I know if you're going to save a life great wonderful but I think it's really ridiculous what is charged. I know people say you can't put value on saving a life. What good is having a life if You can't pay your bill and bill collectors take your money. You just keep raising your prices and keep raising your prices so poor people like me don't even have a chance at medical care anymore. Our choice is to go bankrupt and go hungry and homeless and have medical care or do your best to get the hospital if you can or die on the way. I guess only the rich get to live. It is absolutely ridiculous in this perilous time when people are having trouble putting food on the table that you would get a rate increase. I guess money and greed is all you're about.

