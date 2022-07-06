The Sioux Falls City Council advanced an ordinance Tuesday that would approve an 8.6% increase in rates for ambulance services with the city's provider, PatientCare EMS.

The rate increase is required by contract as long as PCEMS hits their benchmarks, which include response times — in Priority 1 calls, the most serious cases, the contract requires an ambulance to be on scene within 9 minutes for no less than 90% of all calls.

PCEMS met those standards every month of the past year, according to a report prepared by the Sioux Falls Regional Emergency Medical Services Authority.

The report also noted Sioux Falls' success in cardiac arrest outcomes collected by The Cardiac Arrest Registry to Enhance Survival, or CARES, a registry of 30 states and another 500 communities throughout the country.

Non-traumatic cardiac arrest survival rates were 15% in Sioux Falls in 2021, compared to 9% nationally, with the report stating 21 people were saved from cardiac arrest during the past 12 months.

The annual rate increase is set at either 3% or the annual increase in the Consumer Price Index, whichever is higher — and the increase of 8.6% was enough for one councilor to note at the council's informational meeting.

"I understand the contract calls for us to give you 8.6%, but I will say that's a pretty big bite," said Councilor Curt Soehl. "Certainly in a time of inflation, I understand how it bites you too, employees, costs and stuff like that. So come tonight we'll have another discussion on it."

Last year's increase was 5%, while the previous two years were 3%. If approved, the base rate for an emergency ambulance ride would ride from $1,399.83 to $1,520.22.

While a few councilors had questions about PCEMS' revenue at the council meeting, the rate increase was sent to a second reading on July 12 7-0.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls advances rate increase of 8.6% for city's ambulance service