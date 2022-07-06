ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea ‘to leave Broja off pre-season tour in hint he will be sold amid Newcastle and West Ham transfer interest’

By Gary Stonehouse
 3 days ago

CHELSEA are reportedly set to leave in-demand Armando Broja behind from their pre-season tour with the star set for talks with new owner Todd Boehly.

The forward, 20, caught the eye during his impressive loan spell at Southampton last term.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QUVdG_0gWS30zg00
Armando Broja is set for a crunch few weeks as he decides his Chelsea future Credit: Reuters

Now the Albanian star is hoping to push on his career - but it may not be back at Chelsea.

West Ham, Everton and Newcastle are all keen on signing him.

Now Ora News in his home country is claiming that the player’s representatives have told Stamford Bridge chiefs that he “must be part of pre-season” otherwise he will leave.

But Blues boss Thomas Tuchel, despite being a fan of the attacker, believes it would be best for him to remain training in London rather than head out to the USA with the rest of his senior squad this month.

However, The Evening Standard says that Broja will hold talks with Boehly over the coming days.

The American has met with nearly all of the squad or their agents but those discussions have offered little clarity on what the future holds for many.

Even Conor Gallagher, who earned England recognition after his loan with Crystal Palace, remains uncertain whether he will be part of Thomas Tuchel’s side this term.

Broja has plenty of offers on the table with both West Ham and Everton already contacting Chelsea over a potential transfer.

The Toffees approached the Blues over a deal worth around £30million - now the Hammers are weighing-up whether to match that offer.

They both aface competition from ambitious Newcastle.

The Magpies have already had one loan offer rejected with Broja wanting either a substantial role at Chelsea or a permanent switch.

Sports
Man Utd transfer news LIVE: Strakosha deal imminent, Frenkie de Jong wants United over Chelsea, Lisandro Martinez latest

MANCHESTER UNITED are set to sign goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha to replace Dean Henderson. Meanwhile manager Erik ten Hag wants to land a double blow on his former club Ajax. United have raised their offer for the Dutch club’s defender Lisandro Martinez to £42.5million and they are also looking to hijack Ajax’s move to bring RB Leipzig forward Brian Brobbey back to Amsterdam.
PREMIER LEAGUE
