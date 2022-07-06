ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, VA

Water’s End Brewery opens third Virginia taproom, in Fredericksburg

By Jeff Clabaugh
WTOP
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWater’s End Brewery, started by a former Fairfax County police officer in 2016, has opened its third Virginia location, in Fredericksburg. The first Water’s End opened in Lake Ridge, Virginia. A...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washingtonian.com

7 Summer Day Trips That Are an Easy Drive From DC

Travel is at the top of many summer bucket lists, and in the Washington region, you don’t have to go far to find something new to do or learn. We asked local experts and hobbyists to share favorite spots for exploring their passion within a three-hour drive of the city. From birding to biking to breweries, here are seven fun day trips.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC12

Summer bucket list for families in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Are you struggling to come up with some fun ideas to keep the family busy?. Let us freshen up your bucket list for summer. We teamed up with the West End Mom for up to 30 summer “must-dos” in Virginia. Be sure to check out the full list HERE.
VIRGINIA STATE
Washingtonian.com

Where to Pick Your Own Peaches in Maryland and Virginia

Peach-picking season is upon us—it typically runs from July to September— and we’ve gathered all the area places where you can spend a day harvesting the fuzzy fruit. Weather and picking patterns can impact whether an orchard is open for pick-your-own days, so make sure you check a farm’s website for the most up-to-date information.
MARYLAND STATE
alxnow.com

Neighborhood Spotlight: The Rose Hill neighborhood — rich in history

Neighborhood Spotlight is a recurring column covering both the City of Alexandria and Alexandria in Fairfax County. This monthly column is sponsored and written by the Seward Group of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. The Rose Hill neighborhood in Alexandria is rich in history, dating back to the 18th-century. Rose...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Ridge, VA
Fredericksburg, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
Local
Virginia Restaurants
Local
Virginia Government
Fairfax County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
City
Fredericksburg, VA
Fairfax County, VA
Lifestyle
Lake Ridge, VA
Government
State
Virginia State
Fredericksburg, VA
Lifestyle
County
Fairfax County, VA
City
Woodbridge, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

Here’s Where to Find Authentic Sushi in Northern Virginia

If you’re looking for the best roll, check out one of these highly-rated sushi restaurants. Sushi fanatics know there’s nothing like the perfect roll — fresh fish, perfectly sticky rice, garnishes, and sauces that achieve the right balance of sweet, salty, and spicy. But not all sushi is created equal, and fantastic sushi can be hard to find if you don’t know where to look. Luckily, the Northern Virginia area is ripe with amazing options to choose from and we’ve rounded up a few top picks for great sushi in the area. At each of these establishments, you’ll be sure to find the perfect sushi roll and more, like great service, fresh ingredients, and other delectable Japanese dishes for those who seek to mix it up every once in a while.
VIRGINIA STATE
loudounnow.com

Leesburg’s China King Selected for Historic Small Restaurant Grant

American Express and the National Trust for Historic Preservation today announced that 25 U.S. historic independent restaurants—including China King in Leesburg—will collectively receive $1 million in grant funding through the Backing Historic Small Restaurants grant program. In its second year, the program awards $40,000 to each establishment to...
LEESBURG, VA
travelexperta.com

Top 5 Best Places to Visit in Alexandria Virginia

Alexandria is a city in the Commonwealth of Virginia in the United States. In the year 2010, the population of the place was 139,488. And in the year 2020, the population increased to 160,200. The estimated population of this city has increased to 1% annually since 2010 on an average scale. It is located along the western bank of the Potomac River. This city is about 7 miles or 11 km south of downtown Washington, D.C. As with the rest of Northern Virginia and Central Maryland, the modern city of Alexandria is influenced by the U.S. capital. Five of the most amazing places to visit in Alexandria, Virginia to get inspired for your next trip. Look at Places to Visit in Alexandria.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taproom#Brewery#Shopping Center#Food Drink
WTOP

Va. residents encouraged to report sightings of invasive lanternflies

Arlington County and Alexandria, Virginia, residents are being encouraged to report sightings of invasive spotted lanternflies. Spotted lanternflies present a danger to a number of crops and trees in Virginia and the U.S. The reporting form, put together by the Master Gardeners of Northern Virginia, asks residents for the location...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Inside Nova

Manassas Park makeover taking shape

Manassas Park’s city government will have fresh digs starting next week with the opening of a new city hall building that will ultimately feature a city library, a coffee shop and restaurant space. Built through a public-private partnership, the $46 million city hall is the first component of a...
MANASSAS PARK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
fredericksburg.today

Home of the Week: Country living in King George County

10306 Lambs Creek Church Rd, King George, VA 22485. Totally remodeled to gleam beyond belief in 2022, this King George beauty exudes modern country living at its best! This three-bedroom, two-bath residence spans more than 1,200 square feet and has 3 levels. The home at 10306 Lambs Creek Church Road was recently stripped down to its studs and, today, newness abounds!
KING GEORGE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Virginia Distillery Company wins international award

LOVINGSTON, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Distillery Company recently took home the top prize at the Ultimate Sprits Challenge. VDC’s Courage & Conviction Cuvée single-cask received the highest score for all spirits, as well as ranked 12 in the top 100. “I love that Virginia Distillery Company is...
VIRGINIA STATE
alxnow.com

Arlington and Alexandria residents asked to be on the lookout for the invasive spotted lanternfly

Residents in Arlington and Alexandria can now report suspected sightings of the spotted lanternfly, an invasive insect spreading around the region. Master Gardeners of Northern Virginia has launched an online survey for people to report suspected cases of the spotted lanternfly. The organization is a volunteer group working to promote “environmentally sound gardening practices,” in partnership with Virginia Cooperative Extension, according to its website.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Pepe’s Pizza to open Alexandria Commons location next week

Connecticut-based pizza shop Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana — aka Pepe’s Pizza — is planning to open in the Alexandria Commons Shopping Center (3231 Duke Street) next week. The pizzeria announced in a release that the Alexandria location, the second in the region after one in Bethesda, Maryland,...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Richmond developer breaking ground at Westchester Commons

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond-area developer began work on several blocks of new townhomes in Chesterfield County. Stylecraft Homes, a Lakeside-based real estate developer, broke ground on the first 65 of a 180-home development at Westchester Commons in northwestern Chesterfield County today, July 6. The developer held a...
RICHMOND, VA
WTOP

Weekend Road and Rail: Stops on I-66 with extended closures planned

Transformative work continues this weekend on Interstate 66 in Virginia with extended closures planned, as well as more paving in D.C. with I-270/MD-85 Corridor Project changes ahead. Metrorail has two shutdowns continuing with maintenance planned on all other lines. Here’s what to expect this weekend, weather-permitting. Roadwork. Virginia. Extended...
GAINESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy