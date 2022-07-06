Top 10 Influencers In Florida

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida is synonymous with hot beaches, hot hangouts, and hot fashion. It’s a Mecca for socialites looking to relax with a cocktail and catch some rays in-between visits to all of the great gastronomic spots and exciting bars.

So, naturally, numerous influencers are soaking up the scene and sharing every aspect of Florida life with their devoted followers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PWwK5_0gWS2whQ00
Influencing Florida & Beyond

Here are some of the top fashion influencers , and they will tell you where to find the best hangouts. So, prepare to be influenced!

  1. Danie Gomez-Ortigoza – Danie is a fashion influencer who believes in the power of intentions and fashion to reflect one’s own personality. She enjoys writing, so it’s no surprise that she has her own website where she keeps a reflective journal. She has 27,300 Instagram followers .
  • Andrew Giambarba – This Miami foodie’s Instagram lacks detailed filters and frills because he lets the food speak for itself. Andrew Giambarba’s well-written blogs frequently go beyond what you see on the plate and address the story behind the cuisine, focusing on local businesses and authentic restaurant evaluations.
  • Cari Garcia – Looking at Cari Garcia’s Instagram feed can cause you to gain 10 pounds, and we’re not complaining. She’s continually giving her fans new recipes to try, from low-carb chicken parmesan to dulce de leche cheesecake, and snapping stunning food images throughout Miami.
  • Michelle Lewin – Michelle Lewin does not require an introduction. You may be in the minority if you aren’t following her on Instagram. Michelle, a Venezuelan-born resident of South Florida, has mastered the power of social media to reach fans from all over the world. Her line of work? One of the most formidable female bodybuilders, Miss Worldwide, and part-time model. Michelle’s platforms, which have a combined following of 14 million people, focus on fitness and bodybuilding.
  • Seth Browarnik – Seth Browarnik has been photographing Miami for over 20 years, exposing some of the most spectacular views. Seth, a master of his craft, has built a stunning and renowned digital-media agency with creative services that are a favorite among Miami’s elite. As a result, his roughly 64k followers have something to look forward to every day, from arts and music to food and fashion.
  • Cassidy Brown – Cassidy is a Miami-based fashion and lifestyle influencer. She demonstrates her passion for travel and fashion while living the model life. She is the dog mama of Fendi, who occasionally travels with her and even participates in picture shoots. Cassidy is all about making memories and showing off the fun she has and the amazing outfits she wears.
  • Carol Perez – Carol is a Miami native and an Instagram Influencer who shares her unique style and trips with her followers. Carol also blogs at CAROLOSIPHY, where she showcases her travel, fashion, and food passions. Follow Carol to see her beach style, adorable fur baby Corwin, and always-on-point nail game.
  • Carlton Ward – Ward, a National Geographic photographer, and wildlife activist has a massive Instagram following thanks to his stunning Florida flora and fauna photographs.
  • Bramty Juliette – Bramty Juliette is perhaps better known for chronicling her family’s daily routines on YouTube. Still, this Instagram account is a vibrant and emotional companion… and a fantastic location to market the family’s stuff, which is now reported to be worth more than $1 million.
  • Diana Blinkhorn – Diana Blinkhorn is a mother of three daughters who frequently takes center stage on her Instagram feed. Her Instagram bio says it all… “One absurdly long caption at a time, chronicling parenting with three wild-haired girls.” She’s incredible. We adore her, and we know you will as well! In fact, if you love Disney , you should read her piece about her family’s favorite Instagram-worthy Disney treats!

If you asked someone 10 years ago what a social media influencer was, they’d probably think you were insane. Oh, how times have changed!

Many of our lives are influenced by social media influencers. Perhaps their posts will motivate you to make a buy or take a trip. Perhaps their posts are as basic as making you feel like you are a member of their tribe.

