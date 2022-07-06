ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Google Doodle pays tribute to Oneida comedian Charlie Hill, the pioneering comic who inspired generations of Indigenous performers

By Chris Foran, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uQ7IW_0gWS2n0700

Charlie Hill, the pioneering Native American comedian from Oneida, Wisconsin, was in the spotlight on Google for his 71st birthday Wednesday.

The lead illustration, or "doodle," on Google's landing page was of Hill, the first Native American standup comic to perform on national television. His appearances inspired, and continue to inspire, generations of Indigenous comedians.

The illustration is by French-First Nations artist from Oneida Nation of the Thames,  Alanah Astehtsi Otsistohkwa (Morningstar) Jewell, according to Google.

"I don't even think Charlie Hill realized it when he was alive, but he inspired scores of comedians in Canada and in the United States — First Nations comedians, Native American comedians — to get into the business," Kliph Nesteroff, the author of "We Had a Little Real Estate Problem: The Unheralded Story of Native Americans & Comedy," told the Journal Sentinel in 2021. " … For a lot of people, it just seemed like there was too great a barrier, if you were a native, to get involved in comedy. It was almost like you weren't allowed, it was almost unspoken.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MF4XH_0gWS2n0700

"You were only allowed to be a stereotype. You weren't allowed to be yourself. Charlie Hill really kind of smashed down those barriers."

Hill was born in Detroit in 1951, but moved to the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin's reservation, where his father was from, when he was 11. He went to Los Angeles and broke into the standup circuit, becoming friends with future comedy giants including Robin Williams and Richard Pryor.

Pryor gave him a spot on his short-lived NBC series "The Richard Pryor Show"; when Hill refused to do a sketch in which Pryor was to play General Custer, Pryor offered him a standup slot instead.

Hill continued performing into his late 50s. He later moved back to Oneida, and was diagnosed with terminal lymphoma. He died in 2013 at age 62.

The Google Doodle page posted Wednesday includes a tribute from Hill's family, who wrote in part:

" … Charlie was never deterred from pursuing his dream. When Charlie was on stage, he was in his element. Time and space didn’t exist, and he loved making people laugh. He believed it was the best kind of medicine. Through his comedy, Charlie promoted healing and reminded Native people of their resiliency, capabilities, and creative abilities.

"Storytelling and humor have always been a part of Native American culture and he reminded everyone of this. He established the visibility of Native people and fought to end stereotypes, while also creating a new wave of accurate representation. …

"Dad, we are so proud of you for who you were, all that you accomplished, the doors you opened, and the multitudes you have inspired and continue to inspire. You were the best father anyone could ever ask for, and you will always be our hero."

More: From Kendrick Lamar to Lil Wayne, Mötley Crüe to Maren Morris, these are the 20 top concerts in Milwaukee this summer

More: Sprecher Brewing's root beer, Green River sodas have cameos in the new FX/Hulu series 'The Bear'

Contact Chris Foran at chris.foran@jrn.com . Follow him on Twitter at @cforan12 .

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Google Doodle pays tribute to Oneida comedian Charlie Hill, the pioneering comic who inspired generations of Indigenous performers

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Page Six

Elon Musk welcomed twins with top exec just before 2nd child with Grimes was born: report

Elon Musk quietly welcomed twins with Shivon Zilis – one of his top executives – late last year, a new report from Business Insider claims.  According to court documents obtained by the outlet, the Tesla mogul expanded his family with Neurolink’s Zilis in November 2021. Business Insider reports that Musk, 51, and Zilis, 36, filed a petition to change the twins’ names in order to “have their father’s last name and contain their mother’s last name as part of their middle name.”  The order was reportedly approved by an Austin, Texas, judge in May, though the children’s names remain unknown.  Zilis and a rep...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Oneida, WI
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Custer, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Entertainment
BET

BET Awards 2022: Ella Mai Makes Her Return to the R&B Spotlight with These 5 Sultry Tracks

Nearly five years after the release of her self-titled debut studio album, singer-songwriter Ella Mai returned to the music scene with her sophomore studio album, Heart on My Sleeve. During this year’s BET Awards 2022, hosted by actress Taraji P. Henson, the UK star, gave an unforgettable performance of some of the songs featured on her latest project, and we have yet to stop thinking about it. If you didn’t catch it, you truly missed out, but don’t worry. We created a list of some of the featured songs and others from her latest album that we’re sure you’ll love. Check it out below.
MUSIC
NME

Olivia Rodrigo covers Natalie Imbruglia at surprise intimate Manchester performance

Olivia Rodrigo made a surprise intimate performance in Manchester last night (July 3) following her huge gig in the city – see footage below. The star was playing a show at the Apollo in the city last night as part of her UK/European tour behind debut album ‘Sour’, and after the show she headed to the tiny Bunny Jackson’s bar for a special performance.
MUSIC
Deadline

‘Eternals’ & ‘The Roundup’ Star Don Lee On Making Korean Stories For A Global Audience, With His Special Brand Of Action – Q&A

EXCLUSIVE: Korean-American actor Don Lee (aka Ma Dong-seok) is playing the long game — and it’s paying off. Acting since 2005, the 51-year-old star broke out with 2016 zombie smash Train to Busan and has seen his career speed along ever since with leading roles in such local hits at The Outlaws, The Bad Guys: Reign of Chaos and this year’s The Roundup, which is the No. 1 homegrown film of the pandemic as it nears $100M.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Hill
Person
Robin Williams
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Richard Pryor
Person
Maren Morris
The Berrics Canteen

Tony Hawk Teams Up With Devo’s Mark Mothersbaugh For Indy Collab

Tony Hawk needs no introduction for most people—his name is basically synonymous with skateboarding—but how about Mark Mothersbaugh? The original M-and-M is one of the world’s most successful and sough-after composers, but T-Bone has always been a big fan of his early funny stuff with Devo. The Birdman recently got to realize the dream of a lifetime by working with Mothersbaugh for a new collection with Independent, and it turns out that the Devo singer also used to skate back in the day (he gives us his version of ‘Battle Scars’ in the video for the collab, above). Grind the best, whip the rest!
ENTERTAINMENT
Complex

Mustafa’s “Ali” Wins 2022 Prism Prize for Top Canadian Music Video

Toronto’s Mustafa has been crowned the winner of the 2022 Prism Prize for his music video “Ali.”. The self-directed video was selected by a panel of over 130 esteemed industry professionals in Canadian music and visual arts. Mustafa took home the $20,000 Grand Prize for Canadian music video of the year, surpassing nine other videos from artists like Haviah Mighty, BADBADNOTGOOD, and more.
MUSIC
Deadline

Alex Law Dies: Celebrated ‘Echoes Of The Rainbow’ Filmmaker Was 69

Click here to read the full article. Echoes Of The Rainbow screenwriter and director Alex Law Kai-yum has died. The Hong Kong filmmaker passed away in hospital on Saturday; no cause of death was given. He was 69. The South China Morning Post reports that the Hong Kong Film Directors’ Guild released a statement confirming Law’s passing. He was previously the organization’s vice-chairman. Law often worked with longtime partner Mabel Cheung Yuen-ting, whom he met while studying at New York University. Together, they made the “Migration Trilogy” of films Illegal Immigrant (1985), An Autumn’s Tale (1987) and Eight Tales Of Gold (1989);...
NFL
Rolling Stone

Aespa Celebrate Release of Mini-Album ‘Girls’ With Title Track Video

The girls of Aespa are our new favorite villain-fighting video game characters. On Friday, the K-pop group celebrated the release of their second mini-album, Girls, by dropping the action-packed video for their title track. Amid their signature choreography, the video sees the group — comprising Winter, Giselle, Karina, and Ningning...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Doodle#Comedians#Native American#French#First Nations#The Journal Sentinel#The Oneida Nation
nftevening.com

The Prodigy MC x Artist Maxim To Release NFT Collection on Snowcrash

Visionary artist Maxim and founding member of world-renowned genre-defying explosive dance music band, The Prodigy is releasing an NFT collection. The artist, also known as (Double M), has worked with Web3 studio and NFT platform Snowcrash for this exciting project, which will launch on Crypto.com. Officially, the “Lepidopterror Collection” consists...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AOL Corp

Blackpink Tease Largest World Tour in History of K-Pop Girl Groups

Blackpink will return with new music in August, according to an announcement from their music agency YG Entertainment. The company revealed that the K-Pop group — Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa — are in the “final stages of recording a new album.”. The band’s new music...
MUSIC
NME

Sunmi opens up about taking over as the host of ‘Showterview’

Sunmi speaks up about her upcoming role as the new host of the hit web talk show Showterview in a brand-new interview with NME. Last month, South Korean news outlet Sports World reported that Korean-American singer-rapper Jessi had officially stepped down from her role as the host of Showterview after a nearly two-year-long stint. The report also claimed that Sunmi is set to take over as the show’s host, having wrapped up filming for her very first episode.
WORLD
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy