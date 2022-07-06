ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

No peaches for you

By Gail Ciampa, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eETL3_0gWS2e3a00

Good day dear readers. I'm Gail Ciampa, Journal food and dining editor.

I just finished writing a story on where to pick your own blueberries. That's happy news, and we just don't seem to have enough of that right now.

It's time for a bowl of blueberries for breakfast, or to bake your favorite muffins or pie. I like a good blueberry cake or turnover.

A few farms have started their picking already, but most will be greeting guests by the time my story runs in print on Sunday. You can find it online tomorrow morning at providencejournal.com. Three of my favorite recipes are included.

There's a lot not to like about the state of newspapers and journalism in 2022. I get that, both as a reader and a reporter. But there is also a lot that is good.

As a reader, I prize the feel of a newspaper in my hands. That makes me like many of you. I was just a kid when my father came home from work in Boston carrying three newspapers we would read each night.

I don't have the touch of a paper much these days. But I can and do read newspapers from around the country online. That's a lot of news and good reading and I'm glad for it.

As a reporter, I can't believe the advances that have arisen thanks to the internet. I remember so many trips to newsroom libararies to check on spelling of names or places or historical references. It took so much time, I wonder how we got anything done.

One of the tools journalists have today is analytics. Newspaper editors and managers can see what people are reading online, and what they aren't.

This has been a good thing for me. It wasn't until analytics that editors, who always bend their allegiance to news reporting rather than feature stories, learned to appreciate the draw of food and dining stories. It may be why we still have a food beat reporter here in Providence.

Analytics are also another tool to help deliver what readers are interested in. This leads, finally, to my point. And that is about peaches, of all things.

A few years ago I got a news release about a Georgia Peach Truck coming north, with stops planned in Rhode Island. It came with delicious looking fruit photos. Yes, we grow peaches here in New England, but I couldn't help think there was probably something special about these peaches.

So I wrote a short story about how to reserve your peaches and where to get them on a certain date. Thanks to analytics, I learned that readers cared about Georgia peaches. I followed up after the story ran and learned they sold out in Rhode Island. Maybe that was just the right food adventure that hit a chord.

So, when I got an email telling me the Georgia Peach Truck would arrive in July, I made a note to write about it this week.

But when I went on to the website to double check the truck arrival date, it showed orders were shut down. After some digging, I found an announcement.

It said the Peach Trucks were going to be delayed because of a nationwide shortage of refrigerated rental trucks. That's a continuing saga of transportation issues from changes brought on by the pandemic.

Once that issue was addressed, the peach harvest fell short of expectations. It was due "to latent frost damage that does not show until days before picking the fruit."

I guess the moral of the story is: you can't count your peaches before they are picked. Pity the farmers who nurtured that fruit. But mother nature always wins, doesn't she?.

Providence Restaurant Weeks start on Sunday with dining deals. With summer in full swing, bringing diners into the city and into restaurants is the goal. They do it by offering discounted prices for two weeks.

I've gone through all the menus that were posted at press time, to find some of the best deals or interesting specials.

Those included four specials from chef Derek Wagner at Nicks on Broadway. Last night, I noticed he decided to take a break and close the restaurant for a vacation until July 20. It was too late to change what appeared in print. But please make note of it as you plan ahead.

It is undeniable that more and more Americans are trying to limit their meat intake, either because of their health, or the environment, or the animals, or all three.

So, it makes sense for nonprofits Vegan Outreach and Rhode Island Vegan Awareness to create a vegan dining event. The first ever Rhode Island Vegan Chef Challenge began last week, and runs through the end of July.

Dine at all the Chelo's chain restaurants. Each have added special vegan dishes for the month.

Diners are asked to try the dishes and vote on their favs.

Read more about this first time event.

. That's all for now dear readers. Enjoy the week and we will gather here again soon.

If you enjoy our time together, please tell a friend to sign up here to receive my weekly newsletter, Gail's Food Feed.

