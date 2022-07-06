Poms practice over summer

From left in back are LK Prichard, Jan Capperauld, Stephanie Rogall, Jennifer Hyder and Linda Hicks; in front are Yvon Lamoureux, Beth Noyes-Wilks, Casey Portnoy and Annabelle Shaddock. [Submitted photo]

The regular classes of DanceSensations’ Jazzy Poms are in summer break, along with most of the club’s others classes. However, Poms will continue to practice all summer at noon on Wednesdays in the Palm Ridge dance room.

Any resident interested in beginning to learn their routines is welcome to attend these sessions for an $8 membership fee.

Grace In Motion, a basic beginning level classical ballet class designed to increase balance, strength and flexibility, continues 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays throughout summer, as does Pilates on the same days at 2:30 p.m., restarting July 18. Both classes require club membership as well as session fees or punch cards.

Call 623-236-8526.