Leeds to COMPLETE both Adams & Sinisterra deals, De Ligt ‘WANTS’ Bayern transfer, Spurs CLOSE IN on Spence – latest

LEEDS' transfer business is well underway with the Whites on the verge of completing TWO signings in quick succession.

American star Tyler Adams will be the first as he has reportedly completed his medical.

Whilst a deal has been agreed for Colombian winger Luis Sinisterra who has already accepted personal terms at Elland Road.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Matthijs de Ligt prefers a move to Bayern over Chelsea but his price tag could be a problem.

And Tottenham are closing in on a £15 million deal for Middlesbrough defender Djed Spence.

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news across the globe...

Jorginho set for contract talks

Chelsea ace Jorginho has made it his “priority” to remain at Stamford Bridge with talks to extend his contract planned to take place in September.

The 30-year-old has been linked with a move away having entered the final 12 months of his contract with the Blues.

Juventus have been touted as possible candidates as they look to bring the midfielder back to Italy.

But despite interest from Juve, the Italy international’s agent Joao Santos has insisted his client only wants to stay in West London

Serge Gnabry latest

Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry is set to hold crunch talks with the club as he enters the final 12 months of his deal.

Gnabry has been linked with a move to Manchester United, Manchester City and former club Arsenal.

Bayern, though, are keen to hold on to the winger and are planning a meeting with him as well as his agent, according to Bild.

The Bundesliga champions are keen for the Germany international to extend his contract in order to fight off interest from other clubs.

Outside of the Prem, Real Madrid have also been credited with an interest

Niakhate joins Forest

Nottingham Forest have announced the signing Moussa Niakhate from Mainz.

Niakhate put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the club holding a one-year extension option.

As reported by SunSport's Kostas Lianos, the centre-back underwent his medical yesterday and signed with Forest, who forked out £8.6m plus £4.2m in add-ons to the Bundesliga outfit.

The Frenchman is now set to jet off to Alicante to join Steve Cooper's side for pre-season

Christian Eriksen latest

Manchester United face a race against time to complete Christian Eriksen’s transfer before departing on pre-season tour.

Eriksen is set to sign a three-year contract at Old Trafford after snubbing a stay at Brentford, where he spent the last six months.

The playmaker has agreed to join United and is said to have wanted £200,000 a week.

The Denmark international is due to sign a deal, although the final figure is thought to be worth less than that.

The 30-year-old’s move to Old Trafford is subject to a medical, which the BBC report has still not been arranged.

That means it is touch-and-go whether the Dane will join his new team-mates on the plane this Friday

Up for sale

Arsenal are aiming to sell seven players to fund further spending in the summer transfer window.

Record signing Nicolas Pepe, Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin, Lucas Torreira, Pablo Mari, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Reiss Nelson are all available to go.

But all seven players have so far failed to attract any serious bids from other clubs.

The Gunners need more funds after missing out on the Champions League

He’s going Ney-where

Chelsea’s hopes of signing Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar have been dealt a blow as new manager Christophe Galtier is keen to keep him.

In his first press conference as PSG boss, Galtier said: “He’s one of the best in the world.

“What coach wouldn’t want to have him? I’ve a very clear idea of what I’ll expect from him.

“Of course I want him to stay”

Work of Mart

Manchester United are set to complete the “final paperwork” for Ajax ace and Arsenal target Lisandro Martinez.

It appears United have finally come out on top ahead of the Gunners in the transfer war for Martinez, who is estimated to be valued at around £40million.

According to reporter Rudy Galetti, it is merely a “matter of time” until the agreement is done.

Galetti insists that the final paperwork still needs to be done but that the deal will be sealed “soon”

Tielemans transfer EXCLUSIVE

Arsenal have stepped up their interest in Leicester star as well as Manchester United transfer target Youri Tielemans and are ready to make a firm bid, according to SunSport’s Mark Irwin.

The Gunners are confident of sealing a £30million deal for Tielemans despite interest from United and Newcastle.

Manager Mikel Arteta has been allowed to splash £83m this summer to beef up his squad and signed Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner and Marquinhos.

Now Arteta is turning his attention to boosting his midfield and has been given the green light to make his next move.

The Spanish tactician has turned to Tielemans after top target Ruben Neves was priced out by Wolves’ £75m valuation.

The North Londoners have also explored the possibility of a bid for Lazio ace Sergej Malinkovic-Savic, but the Belgium international is preferred

Sterling agrees personal terms

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling has agreed personal terms with Chelsea.

According to Sky Sports, a fee for Sterling is expected to be confirmed with City.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims the final fee will be around £45million.

Romano added that the winger will be among the Blues' best paid players

Adams joins Leeds

Leeds have completed the signing of RB Leipzig star Tyler Adams for £20million.

Adams becomes the Whites’ fifth summer signing and is a replacement for Kalvin Phillips, who joined Manchester City for £45m.

The midfielder has spent his entire career in the Red Bull group, starting his career in New York before spending four seasons with Leipzig.

The USA international was handed his debut by Leeds’ fellow American boss Jesse Marsch in New York and also played under him in Germany.

Leeds have now spent £70m, with Adams joining fellow American Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca and Darko Gyabi

Ronaldo still absent

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t show up for a third time after announcing his desire to leave.

Ronaldo has been given extra time off by United chiefs due to family reasons.

The forward was initially due back on Monday along with the rest of the players who were given additional time off following international duty.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is still nowhere to be seen for the third straight day.

The Portugal international has since been training at his country’s national training ground in Lisbon

Witsel to Atletico Madrid

Axel Witsel has officially joined Atletico Madrid from Borussia Dortmund.

Atletico have announced the arrival of Witsel, who signed a one-year contract.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, there’s also an option for a further season included in the deal

Chelsea make Nunes bid

Chelsea have made a bid to sign Sporting Lisbon ace Matheus Nunes.

The Blues’ boss Thomas Tuchel has focused on repairing his decimated defence after losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

The West Londoners are haggling over Juventus’ Matthijs De Ligt and Sevilla’s Jules Kounde.

But it seems like Tuchel also wants to add reinforcement in midfield, which is why the club has turned its attention to £42.8million-rated Nunes.

That’s according to A Bola, who claim Chelsea hope an initial bid of £38.6m, plus £4.2m in add-ons, will be enough to entice the Lisbon outfit into letting him leave

Spence to Spurs

Tottenham are confident they will confirm the signing of Middlesbrough ace Djed Spence this week.

According to The Telegraph, Spence is now set to seal a move to Spurs as he swaps the Championship for the Champions League.

The North Londoners are closing in on an agreement in principle with Boro and hope to have the full-back signed before the weekend - subject to a medical later this week.

Offers of £10million and £11m have been rejected for the ex-Nottingham Forest loanee, with the final fee expected to be around £15m rising to £20m with add-ons.

That would eclipse the previous highest fee Middlesbrough have received, which was for Adama Traore when he joined Wolves for £18m in 2018

De Ligt ‘wants Bayern transfer’

Chelsea target Matthijs de Ligt has his heart set on joining Bayern Munich but Juventus’ asking price could scupper the move.

De Ligt has been heavily linked with an exit from Juve this summer after admitting he may reject a new contract offer.

That is according to Bild’s Christian Falk, who claims that the centre-back wants to sign for Bayern but the club may not be able to afford him.

Falk tweeted: “Matthijs de Ligt told @juventusfc that he wants a transfer to @FCBayern. Juve and Bayern are now in contact. But: Bayern won‘t pay the requested amount of €70m.”

He added: “@FCBayern know that @ChelseaFC is also interested in Matthijs de Ligt and Chelsea can offer a higher transfer-fee.

“But Bayern know that the player would prefer to move to Munich if the clubs can agree on a deal”

Sin it to win it

Leeds have lined up Feyenoord ace Luis Sinisterra as a replacement for the departing Raphinha.

Chelsea are favourites to land the wantaway Elland Road star but he prefers to join Barcelona.

The Whites have been scouring the market for a new winger and are in talks over a move for Sinisterra.

Everton are also keen on the Colombia international, who Feyenoord will demand a club-record fee of around £23million for.

Leeds are hopeful of securing the 23-year-old and RB Leipzig ace Tyler Adams before they fly out on their pre-season tour to Australia next week

Leeds transfer update

Leeds are set to officially confirm the signing of RB Leipzig star Tyler Adams in the coming days after agreeing a fee with the Bundesliga outfit.

The Daily Mail revealed on Sunday that the Whites had opened talks with Leipzig over a £12million deal.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims the entire package, including add-ons, is worth up to £20million.

Midfielder Adams, who has also played as a right-back under fellow American Jesse Marsch at Leipzig, is now set to travel to Elland Road for a medical

MLS clubs want Jesse Lingard

Free agent Jesse Lingard could be on his way to the United States after Major League Soccer teams offered ‘ground-breaking’ deals to sign him, according to reports.

Lingard, 29, left Manchester United after his contract with The Red Devils ran out last month.

He has been repeatedly linked with a move to another Premier League team, with West Ham, Newcastle, and Everton the main candidates vying for his signature.

However, ESPN has revealed the attacking midfielder could be tempted by a move to the MLS.

The report indicates Lingard, who has been holidaying in America this summer, will hear pitches from two MLS franchises who have offered ‘ground-breaking’ deals for him.

Forest hero bids farewell

Nottingham Forest play-off hero Brice Samba completed his £4.3million move to French side Lens - then confessed he will always remain a Red at heart.

Samba could not agree terms with Forest over a new deal and Dean Henderson's arrival on loan hastened his departure back to France.

Samba took to Twitter to tell his army of supporters: "To the fans, to my partners, my coaches, to the staff and everyone at the club.

"Anyone that I've met that have helped me during my time here. Thank you so much.

"I'll keep these memories close to my heart. I've never felt nothing like this before.

"Forever Forest."

De Jong set for Barca stay

Frenkie de Jong is not for sale, Barcelona chief Joan Laporta has revealed.

De Jong has been heavily linked with a move to Man United, but now the transfer seems to dead in the water following Laporta's latest comments.

Whilst unveiling new signing Franck Kessie, Laporta said: "Frenkie is not for sale. He is a Barcelona player.

"We don't want to transfer him."

Prem flop trains with Inter

Former Arsenal and Man United star Henrikh Mkhitaryan arrived for his first training session with new club Inter Milan.

He joined Inter on a free transfer this summer and will remain there until 2024.

The winger was spotted signing autographs as he linked up with his new team-mates, in pics obtained by Armradio.

Mkhitaryan is poised to paly alongside Romelu Lukaku next season who forced a move away from Chelsea.

Fabianski secures new Hammers deal

Lukasz Fabianski spoke of his honour and pride after confirming his stay at West Ham, JORDAN DAVIES WRITES.

The Polish keeper’s contract was due to run out this summer, but he has now signed a one-year extension with the option of a further 12 months.

Ahead of his fifth campaign in east London, and a second consecutive one playing European football, Fabianski said: “I am just honoured and proud.

“The way the club has developed and started to reach its potential has been really nice to be part of. It feels like it is one of the bigger ones in the country.

“I can see how much attention it draws when it comes to interacting with the fans.

“Consistency is the main thing. With the way the club has been run in the past few years, I think that’s what helped us to be where we are at this present time.”

Newcastle suffer transfer blow

Newcastle have suffered a blow in their transfer pursuit of Brazilian wonderkid Angelo Gabriel, according to reports.

The Magpies sent Steve Nickson, the club's head of recruitment, to watch the 17-year-old winger during Santos' 2-1 defeat to Flamengo.

Nickson was also there to find out how much a potential transfer would cost, stating Newcastle would be willing to negotiate a fee in the region of £17million.

However, according to globo, Santos rebuked this offer, declining to negotiate at the quoted price.

Real Madrid plan Asensio exit

Real Madrid want to cash in on Marco Asensio this summer amid transfer interest from Arsenal and Liverpool.

The Spaniard, 26, is keen to move in search of more game time with AC Milan also believed to be interested.

Asensio has just one year remaining on his contract which is why Real Madrid are willing to let him go.

And according to Tuttomercato Los Blancos will sell the winger if they receive a bid worth £22million.

Asensio was offered a new deal by Real but he has missed the deadline of June 20 to put pen to paper.

The winger wanted a wage increase and is eager for more game time, which he might be more likely to find elsewhere.

Newcastle make Anthony Gordon offer

Newcastle have reportedly tabled an offer for Everton ace Anthony Gordon.

Thre Toon have slapped down £35m to the Toffees to acquire Gordon, according to Football Insider.

However, Everton are still considering if they should take the cash or keep hold of the 21-year-old winger, the report adds.