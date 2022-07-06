ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toby Alderweireld on brink of emotional transfer return to hometown club Royal Antwerp as 33-year-old leaves Qatar

By Steve Goodman
 2 days ago
TOBY Alderweireld has revealed he is on the brink of an emotional move to hometown club Royal Antwerp.

And the Belgian side's sporting director Marc Overmars hinted they will soon make major signings.

Alderweireld in action during his time at Tottenham Credit: PA

Tottenham stalwart Alderweireld ended his six-season North London stay last year to join Qatari club Al-Duhail.

The centre-back, 33, has recently been linked with a move to Antwerp.

Born in the northern city, he played youth-team football for local sides Ekeren and Germinal Beerschot before moving to Ajax aged 16.

Alderweireld posted a strong hint about his future on social media earlier this week alongside a holiday snap of himself with wife Shani and daughter Ayla, 3.

He wrote: "Relaxing And Feeling Content."

The initials of the four-word message match Antwerp's - Royal Antwerp Football Club.

The 121-cap international instantly sent the Pro League club's fans into meltdown.

And new Antwerp chief Overmars hinted a deal is afoot for the former Southampton and Atletico Madrid defender.

Ex-Arsenal winger Overmars announced: "We are trying to step things up, although it takes time. We'll still have to wait a bit.

"We are not there yet, and fans have to be patient. Not every player we want will join us.

"But I am convinced that we will soon have a team to compete at the highest level.

"We like to work with a smaller squad than the one at [champions] Club Brugge - but one with more quality."

Alderweireld made 243 Tottenham appearances, scoring five goals.

A title winner with Ajax and Atletico Madrid, he helped Spurs reach a Champions League final and League Cup final.

