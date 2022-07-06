Kim Kardashian Walked The Runway For Balenciaga — Of Course People Have Reactions

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early this morning, Balenciaga held its haute couture fashion show in Paris, where multiple celebrities graced the runway. One of those celebs was none other than Balenciaga muse Kim Kardashian .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cstlv_0gWS2MMc00

Other celebs who walked included Naomi Campbell, Bella Hadid, Nicole Kidman, and Dua Lipa.

Balenciaga / Via balenciaga.com / youtube.com

Kim made her surprise appearance on the runway, where we got to see her do her first-ever catwalk.

Kim walking at the Balenciaga Couture Show in Paris today.

@KimKSocial 10:45 AM - 06 Jul 2022

And because she is Kim Kardashian, people had thoughts, critiques, comments, memes, jokes, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c52KG_0gWS2MMc00
Balenciaga / Via balenciaga.com

For starters, some people loved it:

there’s a new couture model in the family sorry Kendall I don’t make the rules

@felipemnzp 11:01 AM - 06 Jul 2022

YASSSS YOUR DOING AMAZING SWEETIE!!! @KimKardashian https://t.co/ev11eC7DPB

@diana_guirguis 12:33 PM - 06 Jul 2022

OH MY GOSH!!!!!! 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 I LOVE KIM https://t.co/wbGsCCcG1j

@danielanthonysa 01:12 PM - 06 Jul 2022

Others — not so much:

Let’s let Kendall handle the cat walk from here on out

@OriginalFresca 12:45 PM - 06 Jul 2022

it’s giving old victorian ghost

@gnarlygaejepsen 12:25 PM - 06 Jul 2022

It’s giving Ramona 👀

@alloveranthony 12:51 PM - 06 Jul 2022

walking around like a lost kid in Walmart https://t.co/tLDYLIIjdD

@flamevis 12:57 PM - 06 Jul 2022

But my favorites were those who just memed the hell out of it:

She’s walking like she’s on her way to Starbucks but she KNOWS they don’t have oat milk

@MediumSizeMeech 11:13 AM - 06 Jul 2022

walking to the loo in the middle of the night and trying to stay sleepy

@lucyj_ford 11:15 AM - 06 Jul 2022

the ghost in my bedroom at night

@JINXEDSUMMERS 11:32 AM - 06 Jul 2022

me telling my mom i pissed on my bed at 2 am https://t.co/TykKqGZqvg

@itsdanib_tch 12:30 PM - 06 Jul 2022

Well, there ya have it! Let me know what you guys think of Kim's walk in the comments below!

