Kim Kardashian Walked The Runway For Balenciaga — Of Course People Have Reactions

Kardashian fans furious after viewing even more shocking new photos of Kim’s $5M Marilyn Monroe dress
KARDASHIAN fans have become furious after viewing more shocking photos of Kim's $5M Marilyn Monroe dress. Kim, 41, wore Monroe's historic gown, in which the actor famously sang "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy, at the 2022 Met Gala. The photos, posted on a Keeping Up With the Kardashians...
Kim Kardashian said Pete Davidson told her she'd become 'obsessed' with him within a few months of dating
Kim Kardashian said on "The Kardashians" that Pete Davidson told her when they started dating that she would be "obsessed" with him in months.
Kim Kardashian Fights Back After Jenna Bush Blasts North West’s Birthday Party
Insiders tell Radar that Kim Kardashian is fighting back after Jenna Bush Hager criticized her for throwing an ‘over the top' birthday party for her 9-year-old daughter North West.“When Kim was on the show a few weeks ago Jenna was kissing her ass. Kim was scheduled to appear on the show hosted by Hoda and Savannah, but when Jenna’s team begged her to stick around and do an interview on the ratings-troubled 10 AM hour, Kim did it as a favor. Now Jenna has the nerve to go after Kim’s daughter! Kim has made it perfectly clear that she will...
Kanye Just Revealed He Wanted to Be Declared ‘Legally Dead’ After His Messy Divorce From Kim
Click here to read the full article. And…he’s gone? Kanye West’s BET Awards appearance was one for the history books. The DONDA rapper took to the 2022 BET Awards stage to present his friend Diddy with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and also took the time to clarify his place in society today. Ye made a surprise appearance during the show and revealed that he wanted to stay away from the spotlight after his divorce from Kim on June 26, 2022. “You know I took a little hiatus,” he said. “I said, ‘I want to just, like, declare myself legally dead for...
Vogue
Nicole Kidman Shuts Down The Runway With Balenciaga’s Signature Extreme Eyeliner
From the runway to the showgoers, there was no shortage of star power at today’s Balenciaga couture show in Paris – but let’s be clear: Nicole Kidman shut down the runway as only she can. As husband Keith Urban beamed from the front row, the Oscar-winning actor made her catwalk debut. And true to do-anything-for-the-role form, Kidman delivered a complete and utter couture performance. In fact, there were audible gasps when Kidman stepped on the runway in a sumptuous metallic silver gown with a lengthy sweeping train and a set of black opera gloves. Only upping the ante was her teased strawberry blonde half-up hair and the extreme sweeps of jet black eyeliner — a recent signature of Demna’s shows.
Jennifer Lopez Leaves Fans Emotional As She Breaks Down In Tears Announcing New Project: 'I Am Humbled And Beyond Grateful'
Jennifer Lopez broke down in tears when discussing her partnership with Grameen America in a video which she posted on Instagram on June 11th. The 52-year-old multi-hyphenate will be helping the micro-finance non-profit with its mission of empowering 600,000 Latina entrepreneurs across 50 US cities with $14 billion in business capital, as well as six million hours of financial training and education through her own philanthropic effort Limitless Labs, by 2030. And she couldn’t help but get emotional when discussing what “being Latino” meant to her.
A TikTok video is sparking controversy as people think a nurse filmed the clip just after a patient died to get 'likes and attention'
A video of a woman saying she "lost a patient" is going viral on social media. Users think the woman is a nurse who reacted to the patient's death for "likes and attention." It's sparked debate on TikTok and Twitter as people discuss the ethical implications of the video. A...
Kim Kardashian Bans Pete Davidson From Getting More Tattoos, Source Claims
Kim Kardashian doesn’t allegedly want Pete Davidson to get more tattoos. In its July 8 issue, Heat UK claimed that Kardashian is sick and tired of seeing Davidson’s full-body ink. After all, the Saturday Night Live alum has a tattoo on almost every part of his body.
Kim Kardashian Calls Out Pete Davidson For Poking Fun During Tahiti Trip
Kim Kardashian reportedly “called out” Pete Davidson during a recent tropical trip to Tahiti. This came after he poked fun at her while taking photos and videos of her. E! News said the reality star recently shared some shots her boyfriend took during the getaway. She posted them on her Instagram Story, with some captions telling her fans and followers what was happening behind the scenes.
North West steps out in dad Kanye West’s Pastelle jacket in Paris
The Kardashians famously love a mommy-and-me matching moment, so why shouldn’t dads get in on the fun, too?. North West stepped out with Kim Kardashian at Paris Fashion Week Tuesday, clad in a vintage varsity jacket from father Kanye’s defunct aughts-era streetwear label, Pastelle. Founded in 2004, Pastelle...
Martha Stewart says Snoop Dogg told her that when he goes to a party, 'everybody wants to know how's Martha'
"The Martha Stewart Podcast" will launch June 22 on iHeartRadio. Snoop Dogg, a longtime friend of the host, is the first guest on the show.
Meghan Markle Rocks Denim Shorts & Matching Top While Watching Prince Harry’s Polo Game
Meghan Markle specializes in looking sophisticated, even while wearing casual shorts. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, was seen wearing cute denim shorts and a matching button-down top while happily observing her husband Prince Harry, 37, at a polo match on Friday, June 17. In photos, a radiant Meghan wore her hair loosely pulled back and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and elegant jewelry, including a watch. In one photo, Meghan was seen relaxing under a tent with Prince Harry, who was wearing protective gear for the match.
Ok Magazine
North West Steals The Show At Paris Fashion Week Wearing Dad Kanye West's Vintage Jacket — Get The Look
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission. North West dominated the streets of Paris on Tuesday, July 5, in her dad Kanye West's vintage blue Pastelle jacket. Kim Kardashian...
Kim Kardashian says she widened crotch area of SKIMS for Khloe
Kim Kardashian has revealed the design team at SKIMS, her shapewear brand, will be widening the crotch area for its bodysuit.Taking to Instagram, the 41-year-old reality TV star said the change was happening after her sister, Khloe Kardashian, had been vocal about the bodysuits not covering her entire vagina.“@khloekardashian it’s your lucky day,” Kim wrote on a video posted to her Instagram Stories.“I’m in a @skims design meeting and we’re going to wide the shapewear bodysuit vagina area just for you.”Kim included the hashtag #TheKhloeKut in the post. In a voiceover, Kim added: “Khloe, you would be so proud....
Eve Twins With Baby Son Wilde Wolf, 4 Months, In Adorable Animal-Print Outfits: Photo
Looks like Eve is a super stylish mom! In an adorable photo posted to her Instagram account on June 18, the rapper snuggled with her four month year old baby named Wilde Wolf. The newborn and his mama both sported cool white sunglasses, while Eve rocked a leopard print hat. Meanwhile, her baby boy matched her animal print style by sporting an adorable tiger onesie. Eve also chose to wear a minimalistic white blouse that she left unbuttoned to show a ruched shirt underneath. “ready for the #sun #Wildethang” she humorously captioned, followed by a plethora of fitting emojis.
Fans Are In Disbelief Over Nicole Kidman's Appearance On The Runway At Paris Fashion Week: ‘Why??'
Nicole Kidman absolutely stunned fans with her glamorous runway look while walking for the Balenciaga 51st Couture Collection show in Paris earlier this week. The Big Little Lies star, 55, elegantly strutted down the runway, modeling a full-length silver gown with metallic foil-esque fabric. The one-shoulder, waist-cinched garment was paired...
GMA fans fear shake-up and that popular host could REPLACE George Stephanopolous, Robin Roberts or Michael Strahan
GOOD Morning America fans are ready to welcome a new co-host to the weekend lineup but have voiced concern it spells a shake-up for the current cast. Janai Norman was announced this week as the new addition to the line-up with fans questioning what it means after recent absences from favorites George Stephanopolous, Robin Roberts, or Michael Strahan.
Hayden Panettiere’s daughter ‘still loves’ her despite living with Wladimir Klitschko
Hayden Panettiere’s 7-year-old daughter, Kaya, “still loves” her mom despite being sent to live with her dad, Wladimir Klitschko, in 2018. “It was the hardest thing I could do,” the actress, 32, told People of sending her little one to Ukraine in an interview published Wednesday.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, Wears Denim Shorts While Shopping With Friends In Rome
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, was seen out and about in Rome, Italy on Saturday (June 25). Shiloh left the hotel where her mom Angelina Jolie is staying and went shopping and sightseeing with a friend. The teenager and her pal weren’t joined by any bodyguards for the excursion, allowing them to have a full day of fun in the Italian city completely free of any supervision.
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Sandwich-Making Skills for 'Bae' Travis Scott
Travis Scott wanted a sandwich — and Kylie Jenner delivered. On Tuesday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, posted her lunch-making skills to her Instagram story after a request from Scott. "Bae said i want a sandwich," she wrote, referring to the "Sicko Mode" singer, 31. Her photos showed off...
