Newark, NJ

Accountant Admits Subscribing to False Returns and Conspiring to Defraud United States

 2 days ago
NEWARK, NJ — A Passaic County, New Jerse, man who was employed as a certified public accountant in northern New Jersey admitted failing to disclose income on his tax returns, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. William Kawam, 57, of Hewitt, New Jersey, pleaded guilty on June 30,...

