ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte’s first poet laureate creates ‘music in language’ through his love of poetry

By Virginia Brown
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 2 days ago

When Junious “Jay” Ward was in sixth grade, he entered a writing contest at his school in a tiny North Carolina town north of Rocky Mount.

This was in the early 1980s, around the same time of major restoration work for the Statue of Liberty. A local radio station wanted kids from his grade level to write songs or poems about bringing awareness to the restoration.

Ward won the contest after writing a rap song and recording it on a cassette tape. ”The process of writing it awakened something in me, and I started pursuing rap and writing poems.”

Accolades of a different kind came in April, when the slam poet and poetry advocate was named the city of Charlotte’s first poet laureate at an event hosted by Blumenthal Performing Arts.

Poet laureate finalists were assessed not just on their past literary experience, but their advocacy for the arts and their ability to fulfill duties of the role. The two-year post comes with a $2,000 stipend from the city.

Ward said he is taking it upon himself as the city’s first poet laureate to help define the role “to figure out what’s possible, and to create pathways to success for future poet laureates.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HuFgy_0gWS1SRx00
In this 2018 file photo, Jay Ward, far left, celebrates with fellow members of SlamCharlotte, which won the National Poetry Slam Championship in Chicago that year. Lee Chapman

Lessons from Langston Hughes

Ward, 47, was born in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. When he was 5, his family moved to Rich Square, a 3-mile-square town about an hour’s drive northeast of Rocky Mount.

He credits his middle school English teacher, Cecilia Tudors, for exposing him to Langston Hughes and other Harlem Renaissance giants.

“Langston Hughes infused the rhymes of jazz into his cadence,” he said. “I was drawn to that. I didn’t know what that meant at the time, but it sounded really cool.”

Tudors also read to her class every week.

“She read ‘Where the Red Fern Grows,’ and I’m seeing everything. I’m getting involved in the story, and the story is (becoming) a movie in my head, which is what good literature does,” Ward said. “It really showed me what spoken word could do, and what the sonic nature of reading prose or poetry can do.”

Around that time, hip-hop artists like Nas and Black Thought, co-founder of The Roots along with drummer Questlove, infused pop culture and had a profound effect on Ward.

“I wanted to create music in the language. So a lot of my rhythm and cadence comes from that desire for the words to be able to stand on their own, and when they’re heard, to have their own music.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0njsch_0gWS1SRx00
Jay Ward was named Charlotte’s first poet laureate this year. Ward is taking it upon himself to help define the role “to figure out what’s possible.” A Brew and You Photography

He attended Elizabeth City State University, and after college, he moved to the Washington, D.C. area. D.C. was his home for the next 23 years, mainly working as a telecommunications project manager.

For the first decade or so, Ward took a hiatus and didn’t write anything.

“Those years, it just felt like something was missing,” he said. “I tried stamp collecting, and coin collecting, and I thought I needed a hobby.” None of those stuck.

Ward eventually joined a poetry group, then attended open mic sessions where people were performing spoken word. “From then,” he said, “I started writing again.”

Neighborhood influences

In 2006, Ward moved to Charlotte.

He considers his three nieces and nephews from a previous marriage as his own kids. (They are now all in their twenties.) “When my kids started getting older, in middle school and high school, I started to see the world politically through their eyes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IcPpZ_0gWS1SRx00
Charlotte poet laureate Jay Ward wants to help poetry grow and flourish in the area. A Brew and You Photography

“As artists, as poets, we are translating the world and handing it back to people, so what we write about is influenced by what’s happening around us,” Ward said. “If we’re writing about the beauty of a bird, even in that, we can’t help but be influenced by what’s happening in Ukraine…

“We can’t help but be influenced by what’s happening in our neighborhoods. All that is somehow in the poem, even if it’s not perceptible, it is somehow influencing the way that you’re writing or the way that you’re creating art.”

Writing and performance topics

Ward has written and performed pieces on gentrification, police violence and life as an African American.

At a 2020 performance in St. Louis, Ward dedicated his poem “Bees” to “the Black boy who was shot in front of Burger King in Charlotte” — a reference to Danquirs Franklin, who was shot and killed by a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer in 2019.

Ward also is the author of Sing Me a Lesser Wound, a micro poetry book, and is a national and individual World Poetry Slam champion.

His poems have been published in DIAGRAM, Columbia Journal, The Amistad, Diode Poetry Journal and other publications.

Ward’s current work, “Composition”, is a full-length book of poems that explores the historical perceptions of Blackness and biracial identity through a Southern lens. It will be released in February.

And Ward is program director for BreatheINK, a nonprofit that supports positive self-expression for youth through poetry.

Increased visibility

Ward remains active around the area.

For Juneteenth, he performed at an event in Indian Trail. And he recently participated in a panel discussion as part of “Close to the Edge: The Birth of Hip-Hop Architecture,” an art installation at the Projective Eye Gallery on the UNC Charlotte Center City campus.

“The difference in having the actual (laureate) position is that (poets) have a little bit more visibility and leverage with the people who can make change…” he said, “the people in the city and the organizations that are in the city.”

Ward also plans to work to create or strengthen partnerships with Charlotte Lit, the Arts & Science Council, and local schools and libraries.

“I want poetry to grow and flourish,” he said. “There are a ton of artists doing that work already. Maybe we can put them in a better position to do more work.”

Ward will hold the poet laureate position for two years.

“I’m excited that there’s a position because there’s someone after me, and someone after them,” he said. “Poetry will be in good hands for years to come.”

More arts coverage

Want to see more stories like this? Sign up here for our free “Inside Charlotte Arts” newsletter: charlotteobserver.com/newsletters. You can also join our Facebook group, “Inside Charlotte Arts,” by going here: facebook.com/groups/insidecharlottearts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte’s most memorable moments in June

The Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe vs Wade was the news — nationally and locally. The decision has shipped the burden back to the states to handle the issue. Protests were seen from small towns to metropolitan areas, where hundreds of participants marched on the streets and at a local clinic.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Black-owned food trucks compete in Duke’s Mayo challenge

CHARLOTTE – Black Business Owners Corp and Duke’s Mayo will host the first of four battles as part of the Crownin’ QC’s Best Black Food Truck competition today at 1600 W. Trade St. Seven Black-owned food trucks will go head-to-head serving up their best Duke’s Mayo-inspired...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Entertainment
City
Rocky Mount, NC
WRAL News

It's Bo Time! Bojangles celebrates 45th birthday

Charlotte, N.C. — North Carolina-based fast food chain Bojangles opened its first location 45 years ago. The North Carolina Museum of History reminded everyone on this fact on Wednesday, Tweeting that the chain opened its first location in Charlotte on July 6, 1977. The restaurant, which is known for...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

On This Day: 1st ever Bojangles opened in Charlotte in 1977

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Happy birthday, Bojangles! It was 45 years ago today that the first famous chicken and biscuits restaurant opened its doors in the Queen City. On July 6, 1977, it was “Bo Time” as Jack Fulk and Richard Thomas opened the first Bojangles restaurant, according to the North Carolina Museum […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Observer

Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | July 8-14

Check out the last weekend of the Grand Carnivale Carowinds, an international festival with live music, specialty cuisine from countries all over the world, crafts and more. Conclude the night at the Spectacle of Color Parade, a multi-sensory experience featuring high-energy live music, acrobatics, street performers and technicolor floats, ending with a dance party hosted by King Carl Nivale, Queen Cara Nivale and their royal court. July 8-10 from 5-10 p.m. Tickets: $69.99 per person, including admission, parking and three Grand Carnival food sample tastings of your choice. Purchase tickets online. 300 Carowinds Blvd. https://bit.ly/3IlfIAz.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Langston Hughes
kiss951.com

What The Church Is Going On In Charlotte North Carolina?

Let’s talk about the Church World Service that was founded in 1946. Around the world 37 Christian organizations came together to assist in disaster relief, and refugee assistance. What does this mean for Charlotte, North Carolina after coming off of a hot 4th of July? It means that the Church World Service has announced it’s new office in Charlotte. The organization is supposed to welcome children that are arriving without parents and match them with sponsors.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Observer

This vegetarian-forward restaurant in Charlotte’s South End is closing its doors

Vegetarian-forward restaurant Alchemy will be closing its doors after dinner service on Sunday, July 10, after two years in business. Puerto Rican-born Chef Ken Aponte — who was highlighted in the CharlotteFive series The Skillet: How Black cuisine became America’s Supper — created a menu that elevated plant-based food made with ingredients such as Lion’s Mane mushrooms while accommodating other dietary preferences.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poet Laureate#Unc Charlotte#Poetry Slam#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#The Statue Of Liberty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
kiss951.com

Cameron Trades In Her Clothes For Cash At Plato’s Closet

This past week, I took a trip to the brand new Plato’s Closet location in Huntersville, NC to trade in my clothes, and I thought I would take you along with me!. We all have that pile of clothes that’s been sitting in our closet forever. I know I had a bunch of clothes just taking up space in my closet. I actually made a rule for myself now, so I don’t hold on to stuff I don’t wear. My rule is: if I haven’t worn it in a year, it’s time to give it away.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Changing Landscape: West Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An area of west Charlotte is on the brink of explosive change. Real Estate Broker Brooke Harrelson says the city's Enderly Park neighborhood is becoming one of the hottest spots to buy in Charlotte. Harrelson says homes have been selling in a matter of days. What...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Observer

Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week is back, bringing dining deals

Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week will return this July with several new and recurring restaurants offering three-course, prix fixe dining. “Summer’s a perfect time to venture out and explore the strong culinary scene all around us,” said Bruce Hensley, partner in Hensley Fontana Public Relations, which runs the Queen’s Feast’s promotion. Participating restaurants can be found in Mecklenburg, Cabarrus and Stanly counties in North Carolina and York and Lancaster counties in South Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
7K+
Followers
508
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy