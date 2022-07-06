ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man carjacks Meals on Wheels employee in South Memphis

By Morgan Mitchell, Marcus Hunter
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is in police custody after being accused of carjacking a woman who was driving a company vehicle that provides meals to seniors.

A Meals on Wheels employee told police that she was driving the company’s Nissan on the 100 block of Fernwood Avenue on Tuesday when Willie Conway, also known as ‘Dollar Bill’, approached her.

While they were talking, Conway allegedly pulled out a large knife, threatened her, told the woman to get out of the vehicle, and then drove away with the van. The woman was not physically harmed.

Man charged with murder over a shower in Parkway Village

Officers found the vehicle off of Riverside and Joubert and surveillance video from the area showed a man running into a nearby home.

Police were able to locate Conway inside the home, and they said the victim’s keys were found inside one of the bedrooms.

MIFA released this statement in response:

We are grateful that no one was physically injured during either of these crimes, but of course there is an emotional toll—on the victims, the clients, and our other staff and volunteer drivers who are committed to serving our senior neighbors.

The safety of our staff and our volunteers is our highest priority, and we are exploring changes we can make—from training to delivery practices to signage to technology—to help keep them safe. If you have ideas or solutions you’d like to share with us, please reach out.

MIFA was created to serve as a healing force in a broken community, and we need the support of our volunteers, donors, and advocates to continue this work. Thank you for standing with us as we continue delivering meals—dependably but safely—to our neighbors who rely on this service.

Conway was charged with carjacking. His bond has been set at $100,000.

