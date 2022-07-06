ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Escapes Carjacking at 7-Eleven Store

By EOA Staff
 2 days ago
The Anne Arundel County Police are looking for a man who stole a BMW in a carjacking early this morning at 7-Eleven store on Ritchie Highway. On July 6, 2022, at approximately 4:20 am, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 5617 Ritchie Highway in Brooklyn Park...

Mr. Mr.
2d ago

That area often sees criminal activity at an alarming rate they should send in more police or state troopers

