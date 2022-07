DENVER – The Weld County Coroner’s Office on Thursday identified the three people found dead inside a home in Greeley in what police said was a possible murder-suicide. Just before 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Greeley police were asked to do a well-being check on a family at a home in the 4900 block of 23rd Street Road “after concerning text messages were received,” a police spokesperson said.

GREELEY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO