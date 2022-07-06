ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Man killed by garbage truck in Manatee County described as creative, kind

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jq7p3_0gWRzvoy00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Manatee County deputies said they are investigating a man’s death after he was killed in an “industrial accident” Tuesday evening.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said that Waste Pro employee Leroy Firestone, 58, was performing maintenance on the hydraulics of a garbage truck.

Florida property insurance company bankrupt: Advice for homeowners waiting on premium refunds

Firestone was standing on a ladder when the “hydraulic blade/door” on the side of the truck closed on his head, according to the sheriff’s office.

“These are their worst fears is that somebody gets trapped while they are working on something like that, just horrible,” said Randy Warren, MCSO public information officer.

The worker died at the scene, deputies said.

Manatee County detectives interviewed the man’s coworkers and found that there was a miscommunication between Firestone and another employee while he was performing maintenance.

“The coworkers were very, very visibly upset, and the accounts of what happened were very consistent so detectives have every reason to believe, just as horrible as it is, that it is just a tragic industrial accident,” Warren said.

Waste Pro released a statement on Firestone’s death, saying it was a tragedy:

At Waste Pro, we’re family. This is an extremely difficult time for all of us. Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our Waste Pros. Our thoughts and prayers are with our employees and their families during this time of mourning and reflection. We appreciate the responsiveness of the first responders and emergency teams and we will continue to cooperate with local authorities on this ongoing investigation.

Waste Pro

Outside of his mechanic work for Waste Pro, Firestone was an artist and previously worked as a talk show host. He used to have an art gallery at Bradenton’s Village of the Arts.

Those who knew Firestone described him as a creative and kind individual.

“He looked like a biker kind of guy,” said David Shiplett, owner of the Birdrock Taco Shack in Village of the Arts. “He was as sweet as could be and is hard working and would help anybody and was always doing stuff in the village.”

Firestone’s wife is processing the sudden and tragic loss, but told 8 On Your Side Wednesday that her husband “was [her] everything.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 5

Garrett Ramy
2d ago

Praying for the family and the Brotherhood of Waste Management.Let us grow from this and communicate with one another in every level ✨️ 🙏

Reply
6
Related
10 Tampa Bay

Deputies investigating possible drowning in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. — Efforts are ongoing to find a man who may have drowned Friday morning in the Braden River. Deputies were called just after 8 a.m. about the man, who was spotted by neighbors in the Marshall's Landing gated community, said to be trespassing, Manatee County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Randy Warren explained during a news conference.
BRADENTON, FL
WFLA

Missing 87-year-old Temple Terrace man may be in Hernando County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding an 87-year-old man who was reported missing in Temple Terrace. Willie Gillette was last seen at about 8 p.m. Thursday, leaving a Winn-Dixie on 56th Street. He was wearing a yellow shirt with a blue collar and brown shoes.
TEMPLE TERRACE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Manatee County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
County
Manatee County, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Manatee County, FL
Accidents
City
Bradenton, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
police1.com

Police: Fla. man killed by deputies wanted a 'nice shootout' and to 'kill cops'

TAMPA, Fla. — A carjacking suspect told relatives he wanted a “nice shootout” with police the day before Pinellas deputies fatally shot him, according to investigators. Dashcam footage obtained by the Tampa Bay Times shows Robert Hubbard, 43, of Tampa, pointing a gun at deputies, then falling to the ground as bullets fly. Hubbard died at the scene after deputies fired 59 rounds at him, authorities said.
TAMPA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida garbage worker killed when door of truck closed on head, officials say

BRADENTON, Fla. - A worker is dead following an accident while performing maintenance on a garbage truck in Florida, officials said. The accident occurred Tuesday evening at a Waste Pro USA facility near the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, according to a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office news release. Leroy Firestone,...
BRADENTON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garbage Truck#Accident#Firestone#Mcso
ABC Action News WFTS

Former radio personality killed in industrial accident in Manatee County

SARASOTA, Fla. — A former Southwest Florida radio personality was killed Tuesday in an industrial accident, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office. Lee Firestone, who was known to 96k-Rock listeners as Leroy Van Zant on the "Stan & Haney" morning show from 2003-2008, had turned his attention to an art gallery in the Bradenton area and was also working at a Waste Pro facility in the Sarasota/Bradenton area.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFLA

Deputies locate missing Hillsborough County woman

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities have located a woman who was reported missing in Hillsborough County. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were looking for Antonia Myles, and that she was considered endangered. A few hours later, authorities said Myles was located and is safe. Further information...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Family whose house destroyed by fire needs help rebuilding

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A family is asking for the public’s help after a fire broke out in their home after reigniting a second time. The fire broke out at the home in the 1900 block of Rain Forest Trail at 7 p.m. last Thursday. There were flames in the loft of the home but the scene was cleared but crews were called back to the home at about 12:45 a.m. Friday; crews found the home on fire. The fire was extinguished at 3 a.m., officials said.
SARASOTA, FL
WFLA

Arrest made in 2017 deadly Bradenton nightclub shooting

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man wanted in a deadly nightclub shooting that took place in December 2017 was arrested Wednesday, according to a news release from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Demetrius Gabriel, 34, was arrested during a traffic stop in Miami four years...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

1 dead following workplace accident in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - One person has died following a workplace accident in Manatee County. The incident occurred Tuesday evening at WastePro in Bradenton. According to investigators, Leroy Firestone, an employee of Waste Pro, was standing on a ladder performing maintenance on the hydraulics of a garbage truck. While this work was being performed, the hydraulic blade/door on the side of the truck activated, causing it to close on the victim’s head.
BRADENTON, FL
WFLA

WFLA

74K+
Followers
15K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy