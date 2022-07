KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Southeast Pennsylvania motorists can expect to see an increased police presence on the roads over the next few weeks. This is in response to a statewide mobilization targeting aggressive drivers. More than 80 Police Departments from Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties will be taking part in the effort, which runs through August 21. Officials say that they hope this crackdown will help reduce the number of crashes, injuries, and fatalities on area roadways.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO