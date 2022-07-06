ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Kellogg, son of OSU great Clark, added to Buckeyes basketball coaching staff

By Orri Benatar
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes men’s basketball team announced a new addition to its coaching staff: Nick Kellogg, the son of Buckeye great Clark Kellogg.

Kellogg will serve as the assistant to head coach Chris Holtmann and be the new director of scouting for the Buckeyes.

The central Ohio native comes back to the Buckeye state after two seasons in the NBA as the video coordinator for the Milwaukee Bucks. Kellogg was part of the Bucks’ NBA Finals winning staff in the 2020-21 season.

Blue Jackets hosting NHL Draft party at Pins Mechanical

“We are excited about the addition of Nick to our coaching staff,” said Holtmann. “Nick’s work with the Milwaukee Bucks these past two seasons as well as his college and professional playing experiences will be a great asset to our current and future Buckeyes. Obviously, the Kellogg name is special among so many who have followed Buckeye basketball over the years. We really look forward to Nick’s work and contribution to Buckeye hoops.”

Kellogg played high school basketball at Columbus DeSales before playing 143 games for the Ohio Bobcats from 2011-14, where Holtmann helped recruit him in the late 2000s.

“Coach Holtmann and I go back to his recruiting days at Ohio University, and I’m thrilled to be reunited and working with him,” said Kellogg. “He’s a tremendous coach and he’s put together a great staff that I’m very much looking forward to learning from. I can’t thank him and his staff enough for the opportunity to take the next steps in my career in my hometown.”

