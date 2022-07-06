Police: Mississippi teen dives into river to save 3 girls, officer

TATE COUNTY, Miss. — UPDATE: 1:53 P.M. 07/08/2022. The missing 15-year-old boy was found less than a day after the Tate County Sheriff’s Office reported him missing. Thank you to everyone who helped look for him. The sheriff’s office said that he is back with his family and is ok.
A Mississippi man has been arrested and will be charged with grand larceny in connection with a stolen side-by-side all-terrain vehicle. Brookhaven Police arrested Christopher S. Williams, 38, of Brookhaven, Wednesday in Simpson County with the assistance of the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office. Williams is awaiting charges in the...
A year after a former state legislator was shot and killed, an arrest has been made in the case. Officials arrested Billy Brooks in the death of former DeSoto County Rep. Ashley Henley. Henley served in House District 40 from 2016 through 2019. News sources in Jackson reported that a...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Mississippi man appeared before a judge for the first time Thursday after being arrested in connection to a serious car crash. Panama City Beach Police said 33-year-old Harold Franklin Smith of Columbus, Miss. reportedly rear-ended a vehicle, causing all four passengers to be ejected and seriously injured.
Police are looking for a Mississippi teen from Warren County who is missing and may be traveling with a male from a neighboring county. The Vicksburg Police Department announced Thursday afternoon that Namyah Pugh, age 18, is missing. Pugh was last seen after midnight on Thursday. According to VPD, she...
A Mississippi man faces felony shoplifting charges after he reportedly stole a gold chain worth more than $1,500. Tupelo Police report that Landon Gage Freeman, 21, of Knight Drive, Saltillo, was charged with felony shoplifting after an employee of a Tupelo department store noticed a white male attempting to shoplift the gold chain.
PACIFIC, Mo. — A restaurant in Missouri went on social media to say it planned to file charges against a customer who put a bug on her own plate and then left without paying. El Agave, in Pacific, said in a Facebook post that a customer claimed she found...
Officials say they have received new information in the case of a 77-year-old Mississippi man who has been missing since June 22. Biggersville Fire Chief Kerry Cummings told WCBI News in Columbus that officials have received “new leads” int the case of Wade Davis, 77, who was last seen walking with his dog Buddy on a county road in Alcorn County, Mississippi.
A 49-year-old Mississippi man may spend the next 30 years in jail after a jury convicted him of fathering a child with a 16-year-old. Donald Quinn is scheduled to be sentenced on July 21 after a Hinds County jury convicted him of sexual battery of a minor. Quinn was accused...
SARDIS, Miss. (WREG)— The Mid-South has already experienced at least one heat-related death as temperatures climb above 100. The coroner says 82-year-old Thomas Ellis was mowing the lawn at a Sardis, Mississippi church he attended when he got sick and died about three weeks ago. They ruled his cause of death as “hyperthermia,” commonly referred […]
JACINTO, Miss. (WTVA) - The dog last seen with a missing Alcorn County man returned home Wednesday morning. According to the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office, the dog, named Buddy, is back with the family of Wade Davis. Davis was out walking Buddy on June 22 when the two disappeared....
MOSS POINT, Miss. — A Mississippi teenager is being heralded a hero after springing into action when a vehicle plunged off a boat ramp and into the Pascagoula River during the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Sixteen-year-old Corion Evans, of Pascagoula, not only rescued the three teenage girls in...
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) said black bears are on the move this summer. According to MDWFP, summertime brings on increased activity in the life of bears for two main reasons: Mid-summer is breeding season, and male bears roam larger areas than normal in search […]
A Mississippi teen drowned Monday, July 4, after he reported jumped off a boat, but never resurfaced, local media reported. Search and rescue divers responded Monday to Lake Caroline in Madison County, but did not recover the teen’s body until Tuesday morning. The victim was identified as Jelani Porter,...
UPDATE: She was captured Wednesday afternoon. More details here: https://www.alabamanow.com/2022/07/06/escaped-alabama-murder-suspect-captured-thanks-to-tipster/. An Alabama murder suspect escaped from a county jail Tuesday, slipping over a fence in a recreation area at approximately 2:18 a.m., Central Alabama Crimestoppers reported. Christina Lashay Thurman was being held at the Lowndes County Detention Facility awaiting trial...
Search and rescue crews descended on a Mississippi lake Monday possibly looking for a missing person, but details remained sketchy. Source told state media that the crews were searching Lake Caroline in Madison County, looking for someone missing in the water after an accident. Exactly what happened remained unclear early...
A Mississippi man was killed Sunday when his car collided with a tree while he ran from state troopers trying to stop him for speeding, officials reported. Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers said Carlos Forshee, 35, of Okolona, died Sunday when his BMW car left County Road 506 in Lee County and collided with a tree.
Police: Georgia man tried to flush nearly 50 pounds of marijuana down toilet When agents on a regional task force served a Georgia man with an arrest warrant, they found him trying to flush pounds of marijuana down the toilet. (NCD)
Vicksburg native Zak Tillotson won first prize in the 2022 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year competition on Saturday, June 25. His acoustic performance of his song “Down to the River” earned him the top spot. Tillotson, who goes by the stage name Zechariah Lloyd, said the results caught...
Comments / 3