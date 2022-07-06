Police: Mississippi teen dives into river to save 3 girls, officer

TATE COUNTY, Miss. — UPDATE: 1:53 P.M. 07/08/2022. The missing 15-year-old boy was found less than a day after the Tate County Sheriff’s Office reported him missing. Thank you to everyone who helped look for him. The sheriff’s office said that he is back with his family and is ok.

