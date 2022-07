Authorities are investigating two stabbings yesterday morning that left a man dead and a woman in the hospital. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, at 6:42 a.m. yesterday, police responded to a report of an aggravated assault at 196 Clinton Avenue. When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old woman with a serious stab wound. The woman was taken by Emergency Medical Services to Jersey City Medical Center where she remains in stable condition.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO