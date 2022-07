CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Texas A&M Forest Service is assisting to help battle a fire in Coryell County. As of 1:50 a.m. Thursday, crews made good progress on the fire on Wednesday. Heavy equipment put in containment lines and stopped forward progression. Air resources addressed areas of immediate concern which were not accessible. An interagency hand crew also arrived in to begin working in the rough terrain. Local fire departments worked on structure protection, patrolling containment lines, and held the fire at many places where it didn’t already cross.

