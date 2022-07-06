ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Post Malone to Perform ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’ in a Virtual Reality Concert Hosted by Meta: Exclusive

By Lyndsey Havens
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07xaoh_0gWRyFE100
Post Malone Billy Moon

On July 15, Meta will host Post Malone‘s Twelve Carat Toothache: A VR Experience, Billboard has exclusively learned.

The 40-minute concert film, in which the superstar will perform his latest studio album Twelve Carat Toothache, will premiere in Venues within Horizon Worlds, a free online virtual reality app where users can enjoy VR events together via Meta Quest headsets. (And for fans who don’t own a VR headset, the experience will be available on Post Malone’s Facebook and Instagram).

“What really appealed to me was Meta being a great partner and allowing us to go absolutely nuts to create some of the most epic s–t ever,” Post Malone tells Billboard. “It’s just a really cool, really different way to experience the album.”

There will be some familiar aspects, though, including special guest appearances from some of the album’s biggest features, such as The Kid LAROI (“Wasting Angels”), Fleet Foxes (“Love/Hate Letter to Alcohol”) and Roddy Ricch (“Cooped Up”). Plus, as Post Malone says, “We got to light some things on fire too” — a staple of many of his performances.

Twelve Carat Toothache debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 following its June 3 release. But, as Post Malone told Billboard in his January cover story, “I’ve made a lot of compromises, especially musically, but now I don’t feel like I want to anymore. I don’t need a No. 1; that doesn’t matter to me no more, and at a point, it did.”

That line of thinking is exactly what appealed to him about partnering with Meta — nothing felt off limits. He says it was particularly wild to see how an entire conceptual world based on his music and ideas was built from the ground up in such a short amount of time. The 180-degree concert experience was directed by Lewis Smithingham and produced by Westbrook Media and Media.Monks.

Following the July 15 premiere, the film will be available in Horizon Worlds until Sept. 30.

“Opening and listening to a new album had always been an experience for me,” says Post Malone, “and now with VR and what Meta is doing, it’s taking the meaning of an album experience to another level.”

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Here Are All of Beyonce’s Studio Album Covers

When Beyoncé is gearing up to release new music, stunning visuals are practically guaranteed. So as the “Break My Soul” singer prepares to unleash Renaissance, her seventh studio album, she’s already getting started on the art front by rolling out the eye-popping artwork on June 30, a month ahead of the set’s release date.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Several Michael Jackson Songs Removed From Streaming Services

Amid rumors of fake vocals on several Michael Jackson songs, those songs have been removed from streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music. Michael’s estate denied rumors that the songs feature fake vocals but instead wanted to “move beyond the distraction” surrounding those songs. The songs...
MUSIC
Essence

WATCH: Pinky Cole And Derrick Hayes Got Engaged On Stage At ESSENCE Fest

The Slutty Vegan CEO said yes to a proposal from her partner, Big Dave's Cheesesteaks CEO Derrick Hayes during the fun-filled weekend. See the sweet moment!. Anything can happen at ESSENCE Fest, including a showstopping proposal. Pinky Cole, the founder and owner of the incredibly popular vegan food chain Slutty...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Post Malone
Person
Roddy Ricch
hiphop-n-more.com

Future Shares ‘HOLY GHOST’ Music Video: Watch

Future has released the music video for his song ‘HOLY GHOST’. The cut was track #13 off his latest album I Never Liked You and definitely one of the fan favorites. For the official clip, the Atlanta rapper travels to Cuba to be among the local people so he can give it a real raw feel.
MUSIC
defpen

Ciara Teams Up With Coast Contra For The ‘Jump’ Video

Ciara is ready to begin her new era by working with some new faces. This weekend, Ciara has teamed up with Coast Contra to deliver a new single that will make the world move its feet. “Jump” is an upbeat, energetic track that fits in line with the Atlanta native’s classic Hip-Hop dance tracks. The Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser and Sean Small produced single is capped off by a share of verses from one of the fastest rising groups in music, Coast Contra. All around, “Jump” is a strong return for the chart-topping artist who has not released a solo single since 2019.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

City Girl Yung Miami Dragged By Twitter 'Grandma' For Asking Diddy 'So What We Is?'

City Girls rapper Yung Miami launched her own show called Caresha Please with REVOLT last month. Naturally, her first guest was REVOLT CEO Sean “Diddy” Combs who sat down with the 28-year-old Florida native where they finally confirmed they’re dating. But evidently, a woman on Twitter found the way she sought clarification on the status of their relationship cringeworthy.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toothache#Concert#Meta Quest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinemablend

Chris Rock Has A New Hollywood Romance, Reportedly Isn't Letting Will Smith Slap Notoriety Get In His Way

Chris Rock has been the center of attention in Hollywood since getting slapped by Will Smith during the live broadcast of the 94th Academy Awards. While Rock may be too focused on his tour to concern himself with reconciling with the Best Actor winner, it appears the Saturday Night Live vet has made time for other personal relationships. Rock has apparently been dating actress Lake Bell for a couple of months.
CELEBRITIES
Kerrang

Album review: ONI – Loathing Light

Sometimes the hardest road is the only one that leads to your destination. For Jake Oni, the frontman and mastermind behind this eponymously named outfit, this meant walking that very path – taking back control of both music and his life. Debut album Ironshore, released way back in 2016, wasn’t a bad record, but Jake ended up feeling like a passenger – and that’s a real problem when a band is named after you.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Method Man Recalls Planning To 'Snuff' Joe Budden During 2009 Feud

Method Man and Joe Budden’s beef went from verbal to physical in 2009 when hands were thrown by a member of Raekwon’s crew in San Bernardino, California. The beef stemmed from Budden questioning Method Man’s ranking in Vibe’s best rappers of all time list, but according to the Wu-Tang Clan MC, the altercation could have easily been avoided.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
thesource.com

Chris Brown Expresses Frustration with Lack of Media Support For “Breezy” Album

Apparently Chris Brown feels some type of way out about the lack of media support towards his new album Breezy. Despite the album hitting number three on the Billboard 200, Brown took to social media to say it seems like people only invest in the negative stories about him. He continued by writing “Chris Brown gets in trouble, the whole world is on it. Chris drops an album, crickets.”
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billboard

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy