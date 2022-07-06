ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban share sweet kiss before Balenciaga show

By Nicki Cox
 2 days ago
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban couldn’t get enough of one another outside the Balenciaga show in Paris. Getty Images For Balenciaga

Keith Urban shared a passionate kiss with wife Nicole Kidman on Tuesday outside of the Balenciaga fashion show in Paris.

In the video posted by Vogue, Kidman put on a pair of Balenciaga sunglasses while posing for pictures before grabbing Urban’s face to lock lips.

Urban, 54, seemed to take a moment to prepare for the PDA, licking his lips before kissing his bride as onlookers cheered for the couple.

“The Undoing” star, 55, wore a leather alligator print skirt and satin, bow blouse as she leaned in for several smooches from the singer — who opted for an a pair of dark wash jeans and a black top.

The “Blue Ain’t Your Color” singer was in Paris to support the “Big Little Lies” actress, who walked the runway at the Balenciaga show alongside other celebs — including Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa and “Selling Sunset” star Christine Quinn.

Kidman walked the Balenciaga runway in a silver gown earlier in the day.

The loved-up couple isn’t shy when it comes to showing love for one another as they celebrated 16 years of marriage on June 25.

“Sweet XVI ❤️,” Kidman, 55, captioned a rare Instagram photo from the couple’s 2006 wedding. “Remember this like it was yesterday. Forever 🕯❤️”

Kidman donned a new, edgy look in a pair of oversized Balenciaga sunglasses.

Urban shared a more recent pic of the pair enjoying lunch, writing, “HAPPY SWEET 16 BABY.”

The Australia natives first met at the G’Day USA Gala in 2005, which celebrates those from the land down under living in Los Angeles. The pair tied the knot a year later in a romantic ceremony and welcomed their first child in 2008.

Kidman shares two daughters — Sunday, 12, and Faith, 10 — with Urban. She also has two adult children with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.

