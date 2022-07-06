ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Woman arrested following incident at Fun Dome in Odessa

By Erica Miller
By Erica Miller
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 2 days ago
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested Monday after police said she assaulted her husband at a local hotel. Jessica Payan, 33, has been charged with Assault.

According to an affidavit, on July 4, officers responded to the MCM Grande Hotel and Fun Dome to investigate an assault. Employees of the hotel directed police to the third floor where they found Payan and her husband in the hallway.

Officers stated they saw multiple lacerations on the victim’s face as well as fresh blood. They found Payan with a swollen and bruised eye, but she denied that her husband had caused the injury.

The victim stated Payan was “highly intoxicated” and assaulted him, causing the injuries to his face and officers stated that Payan admitted to the assault.

Payan was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she remained as of Tuesday afternoon. Her bond has been set at $2,500.

