How to Watch 'Big Brother' 2022

By Greta Bjornson
 2 days ago
The latest season of Big Brother is almost here! The hit reality series is returning for another installment this summer, kicking off a new season of secrets, competition and sabotage. This year, the Big Brother houseguests will be staying in the BB Motel, a Palm Springs-inspired home outfitted with midcentury decor.

But don’t let the glitzy settings distract you — this is still Big Brother after all, so between all the cushy bedrooms and sleek kitchen, there are 94 cameras and 194 microphones on and ready to capture every second of the contestants’ days.

Now in its 24th season, Big Brother is keeping its tried-and-true formula and putting it to the test with a fresh cast of 16 houseguests, among them a hypnotist and a Las Vegas performer, all ranging in age from 22 to 47.

Curious about the 2022 Big Brother start date? Wondering where and how to watch the new season of Big Brother? Read on for everything you need to know to tune in.

When does Big Brother Season 24 start?

The new season of Big Brother kicks off Wednesday, July 6, at 8/7c. The Season 24 premiere will air live and will feature a 90-minute move-in event that will capture the houseguests’ arrival at the BB Motel.

After the Wednesday premiere, Big Brother will air three new episodes each week. Starting Sunday, July 10, Big Brother will air at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Sundays and Wednesdays and will air at 9/8c on Thursdays. Thursday episodes of Big Brother will feature a live eviction show led by longtime host Julie Chen Moonves.

Where can I watch Big Brother?

Big Brother is available to watch on CBS. Tune in to the Season 24 premiere live starting at 8/7c, or catch it live on Paramount+, where it will be available to watch in real time or on-demand. Paramount+ will also offer a 24/7 live feed for fans to watch during Big Brother Season 24.

