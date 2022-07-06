ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 25 preseason college football rankings for 2022 via ESPN's updated FPI

By Cami Griffin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EiC0N_0gWRwbwx00

It’s that time of year where preseason rankings start running rampant across the college football landscape.

One of the more interesting rankings to take a look at each year prior to the season kicking off as well as during the season is ESPN’s updated Football Power Index (FPI).

ESPN states its updated FPI is a “measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team’s performance going forward for the rest of the season.” The ratings and projections update daily throughout the season.

There’s been quite a bit of chatter regarding ESPN’s FPI top 25 preseason rankings this week. Understandably so, as Texas falls inside the top 10 while USC and Arkansas were excluded.

Here is how ESPN’s metric graded out for the preseason top 25 rankings ahead of the 2022 college football season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hoIKw_0gWRwbwx00
Jamar Coach/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GJ5xj_0gWRwbwx00
Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QceI0_0gWRwbwx00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BtCqb_0gWRwbwx00
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UfNdR_0gWRwbwx00
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ktXEB_0gWRwbwx00
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pLdaL_0gWRwbwx00
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DlQW6_0gWRwbwx00
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BVMKz_0gWRwbwx00
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HeoTT_0gWRwbwx00
Mark Alberti-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RY9qJ_0gWRwbwx00
Adam Hagy/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xS8ZJ_0gWRwbwx00
Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l4ScH_0gWRwbwx00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=449CgJ_0gWRwbwx00
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ut2DD_0gWRwbwx00
Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HiIVg_0gWRwbwx00
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D4RnX_0gWRwbwx00
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o3qst_0gWRwbwx00
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rzj6p_0gWRwbwx00
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ol79h_0gWRwbwx00
Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oqrkg_0gWRwbwx00
Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zk3Mf_0gWRwbwx00
Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KBiOC_0gWRwbwx00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DpWRT_0gWRwbwx00
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29jafW_0gWRwbwx00
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Related
The Spun

Look: Panthers Wideout Has 2-Word Message For Baker Mayfield

The Carolina Panthers made headlines this Wednesday, acquiring Baker Mayfield in a trade with the Cleveland Browns. A few hours after this trade was announced, Panthers wide receiver Charleston Rambo went on Twitter to share his thoughts on the move. Rambo, an undrafted rookie out of Oklahoma and Miami, was...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Randy Moss no longer part of ESPN's 'Monday Night Football' coverage

Randy Moss will continue working as an analyst for ESPN during the 2022 NFL season, but we may be seeing slightly less of him. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that Moss will continued to appear on “Sunday NFL Countdown,” but we will not see the Hall of Famer on ESPN’s pregame show the following day. Moss will not be working as an analyst for “Monday Night Football” this year. The decision was one that Moss made.
NFL
FanSided

No, Clemson, Florida State and more ACC teams aren’t negotiating with SEC

Social media was buzzing over Clemson, Florida State, UNC and Virginia allegedly fleeing the ACC for the SEC but the notion was quickly shot down. The college football, college basketball, and college sports world at large have been turned on its head in recent weeks, starting with USC and UCLA bolting for the Big Ten. That launched a firestorm of subsequent rumors about other programs, from the Pac-12 and otherwise, that could be the next to switch conferences (or, in Notre Dame’s case, join a conference for football).
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Staff News

There's no denying that Deion Sanders has been finding incredible success in turning Jackson State into a rising power in college football. But his ability to recruit staffers might be just as impressive as his ability to recruit players. This week Jackson State hired Maurice Sims from the Georgia Bulldogs....
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Former Alabama Player Sold His National Championship Ring

The 2020 college football season saw the Alabama Crimson Tide win their third national title of the College Football Playoff era. But for one Alabama player, the championship ring was too valuable to keep for posterity. During the new season of Pawn Stars, an 2020 championship ring was sold to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Reacts To Panthers Trade

When the 2022 NFL season kicks off, Baker Mayfield will officially take the field with a new team. The former No. 1 overall pick watched as the Cleveland Browns moved heaven and Earth to land Deshaun Watson in a trade. Not long later, Mayfield made it clear he wouldn't play for the franchise again.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Report: Free-agent big man joining Lakers despite Celtics interest

Thomas Bryant seemed like an intriguing option for the Celtics in the early stages of NBA free agency, but it appears he's headed to Boston's historic rival. The free-agent big man has agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, who will give him a chance to compete for the starting center position, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported late Tuesday night.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

It feels like Lane Kiffin has been around college football forever, but the Ole Miss Rebels head coach is still just 47 years old. The former USC and Tennessee - and Raiders - head coach is currently trying to build the Ole Miss football program into an SEC power. While...
The Spun

Nets Reportedly Made Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade Offer

The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly turned down a massive trade offer for NBA superstar Kevin Durant. According to NBA insiders Chris Haynes and Vincent Goodwill, the Brooklyn Nets reportedly offered KD in exchange for Karl Anthony-Towns, Anthony Edwards and four future draft picks. While Durant is no doubt a generational talent,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
hotnewhiphop.com

Bryce James Is Almost As Tall As LeBron In Striking New Photo

LeBron James is headed into his 20th season in the NBA and there is no doubt that fans are hyped to see what kind of basketball he gives us. James will turn 38 years old this season although there is an expectation that he will continue to be a top 5 player in the league. No one has had this kind of longevity before, and there is now a sense that he will someday get to play with his sons Bronny Jr. and Bryce Maximus.
NBA
247Sports

Miami offers two sons of former NBA players

Miami extended its recruiting board for the 2023 class by adding a pair of sons of former NBA players in the past week. Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy four-star power Carey Booth, the son of Calvin Booth, and Houston (Texas) Strake Jesuit four-star shooting guard Jace Posey, the son of James Posey, have been offered by the Hurricanes.
NBA
College Sports
Football
Sports
The Spun

Former Cowboys Star Lands College Football Coaching Job

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Greg Ellis is returning to the gridiron. However, this time around he'll be a head coach. It was announced earlier this summer that Ellis will become the new head coach for Southwestern Assemblies of God University's football team. SAGU athletic director Dr. Jesse Godding released...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Analyst predicts South Carolina will flip top UNC commit

Let the GG Jackson rumor season continue. Over the last week it has been nonstop chatter about the potential that Jackson will decommit from UNC and either reclassify to 2022 and enroll at South Carolina, or go the pro route. Despite shutting down rumors earlier this week, the chatter continues and now South Carolina has picked up a prediction to flip Jackson from North Carolina. According to On3.com recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw, the Gamecocks have a good shot at making that happen. Jackson remains the No. 1 overall prospect on the almost every major recruiting site and has even raised his play since...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Jay Bilas Ranks His 5 Best Arenas In College Basketball

What's the best stadium in college basketball? Jay Bilas gave his top-five choices, but he couldn't pick between two locations for the first spot. When answering a fan's query on TikTok, the ESPN analyst was torn between Duke's Cameron Indoor Stadium and Kansas' Allen Fieldhouse. He placed them in a tie for No. 1, lauding their traditions and history.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former College Football DL Shot & Killed On July 4

A member of the Boise State Broncos family was tragically lost over the long holiday weekend. On Tuesday, Cowboys star pass rusher and Boise State alum DeMarcus Lawrence shared that former teammate Greg Grimes was shot and killed on July 4. He was 31. "We lost my brother Greg Grimes...
BOISE, ID
The Spun

College Football WR Dies In Tragic Accident

Brexten Green, a redshirt freshman football player at Emporia State University, passed away in a tragic accident this past weekend. In an official statement, Emporia State Athletics revealed that Green died in a cliff diving accident at Oklahoma's Grand Lake on July 3. "It's a terrible day for Emporia State...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

