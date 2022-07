Elon Musk is looking to pull out of his attempt to buy Twitter, citing multiple problems with the $44bn deal.Mr Musk’s lawyers accused Twitter of having misled him about the nature of the company and the purchase.Twitter “appears to have made false and misleading representations upon which Mr Musk relied when entering into the Merger Agreement”, lawyers said in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).The deal between Twitter and Mr Musk had included a $1bn breakup fee, to be paid by the billionaire if the deal did not go through. But filings from Mr Musk’s legal...

BUSINESS ・ 35 MINUTES AGO