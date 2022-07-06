South Point Board of Education special meeting

On-location session that was set for fairgrounds was canceled. The Lawrence County Commission had originally intended to host their weekly meeting on Friday at a senior cookout at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds. However, that session, which was intended to be the first of the body’s on-location meetings for the summer,...
The South Point Board of Education voted on Wednesday to choose a new superintendent. The board hired Sam Gue, the principal of Rock Hill High School, to fill the position being vacated by Mark Christian, who is retiring as superintendent at the end of the month, having served in the position since 2013.
Newton Cemetery is located in Coal Grove. It is small, adjacent to Woodland Cemetery, and you might miss it even being there. As far as I know, it has not had a sign identifying it for many years, if ever. It does now. Thanks to the Upper Township trustees, and, specifically, Trustee Craig Thomas, there is signage, which he installed July 1st.
COLUMBUS — Lawrence County’s Land Bank has gotten $500,000 from the State of Ohio’s latest round of demolition funding. Lawrence County was one of 87 counties to get at least $500,000 in grants as part of the first phase of the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program, which funds the demolition of dilapidated commercial and residential buildings and the revitalization of surrounding properties.
The following construction and maintenance projects are anticipated to affect highways in Lawrence County. All outlined work is weather permitting. • Lawrence County Road 128 Bridge Replacement — Lawrence County Engineer Patrick Leighty has announced that Lawrence County Road 128 will be closed 0.8 mile from U.S. 52 through Monday for a bridge replacement. The detour route is Township Road 292-Winkler Road.
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Meigs County officials were on hand in Columbus today for the announcement of a new system designed to make warrants and background checks easier and faster. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced the official launch of Ohio’s new eWarrants system, a...
PORTLAND, Ohio -- Buffington Island Battlefield is the site of the only significant Civil War battle in Ohio. On July 19, 1863, a Union force of 3,000 cavalry, artillery, infantry, and Navy personnel routed a column of 1,800 Confederate cavalry and artillery commanded by Brigadier General John Hunt Morgan. From...
In just a few days, the crowds will begin flocking to Rome Township for the start of one of the region’s most popular summer events, the Lawrence County Fair. With amusement rides, concessions, demolition derbies and circus acts, this year’s event will likely see a strong turnout. And...
Two Meigs County Residents Indicted by Gallia Grand Jury. Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand...
On Thursday, the Ironton Police Department swore in a new officer, one straight from the academy. Across the U.S., police departments are having trouble find enough men and women to be officers and Ironton is no exception. So what the IPD did was recruit future officers while they were still...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two counties in the Scioto Valley will receive marijuana dispensaries after the state issued a second round of permits for the second time in its history. It happened by the Ohio Board of Pharmacy and includes 70 licenses being issued throughout the state. Among them, are dispensaries in Waverly and Jeffersonville.
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—No charges will be filed in the case of a teen killed in an accidental shooting in Mason County. The Mason County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says that after careful review of the facts, they are declining to file charges or pursue prosecution in the case.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced on Tuesday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) turned down the state’s request for emergency funding after recent flooding in our area. Justice said that FEMA ruled that the damage sustained in May of 2022 in Cabell, Putnam and Roane counties was not enough to warrant […]
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man was seriously injured Monday after they were hit by a train in Mason County, troopers said. The incident was reported about 6:30 p.m. Monday in Henderson, according to West Virginia State Police. The man was flown to a Huntington hospital with serious...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Thousands are without power after storms moved through central Ohio Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. As of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, AEP was reporting more than 6,000 customer outages in the company’s service area. Both Franklin and Hocking counties have fewer than 1,000 outages each. Most of the outages — 2,791 […]
NITRO, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested after allegedly running a stop sign and hitting a boy on a bicycle at 2nd Ave. and 21st St. Nitro Police say that the driver fled the scene and drove toward Putnam County. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department was told to be on the lookout for the vehicle.
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Deputies need you help finding a man wanted for questioning in connection with a theft case in Greenup County. The Greenup County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday shared his photo with us. Anyone with information about the man is asked to call their local 911...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A woman was struck by lightning in her kitchen in Lincoln County on Tuesday. Lincoln County dispatchers say this happened around 12:40 p.m. They say it happened on Laurel Fork in Lincoln County. Dispatchers say she was taken to the hospital, but her condition is unknown at this time. Medical […]
With the changing landscape of school enrollments couple with the Wild, Wild West world of transfers, it is beginning to become very difficult for a to of schools to put together a winning season, let alone a league title. This is the case for both the Ohio Valley Conference and...
SANDLICK, KY. — Martin County Coroner Chris Todd said while he was unsure how many times James Lee Howard, 36, was shot, but he was fatally shot in the head by a KSP trooper. 911 dispatchers got a call just after 11 P.M. for shots fired, and that it...
