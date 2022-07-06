ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach man arrested for recklessly handling, discharging gun

By Sahara Sriraman
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DbwQW_0gWRvgOn00

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia Beach man was arrested after police say he fired several shots near Virginia Wesleyan University.

Albemarle police searching for armed robbery suspect, ask for public’s help

When officers arrived, they heard more gunshots coming from a nearby residence. They found a suspect who was in possession of a handgun and took him into custody without incident.

David Junior Parker of Virginia Beach, was arrested and charged with reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a firearm within city limits, according to police.

Two suspects arrested in Florida in connection to multiple car thefts in Richmond, Henrico

This case is being actively investigated. If you have any information about this incident, Virginia Beach Police Department asks you contact Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Henrico, VA
State
Florida State
City
Virginia Beach, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Crime & Safety
WRIC - ABC 8News

FBI asking for help solving 5-year Virginia cold case

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for help solving a nearly five-year-old homicide case from Middlesex County. According to the FBI, Margaret Thornton Lammers of Cuyahoga County, Ohio was found dead in her family’s vacation home in Deltaville, Virginia on July 11, 2017. While conducting a welfare check, deputies from the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office found Thornton dead in the house from blunt force trauma.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Discharging#Police#Violent Crime#Detective Bureau#Nexstar Media Inc
WRIC - ABC 8News

Driver shoots at Mercedes Benz on I-264, causes crash on Victory Boulevard; Virginia State Police investigating

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a crash that resulted from a shooting on Interstate 264 in the city of Portsmouth. On July 6, at 11:33 p.m., state police responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-264 at Victory Boulevard. After investigating, police determined the crash was the result of an interstate shooting.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Suffolk Police Department installing license plate cameras

WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Suffolk Police Department installing license plate …. Special Report: Justice for Jessica ~ Tonight on …. Portsmouth leaders to host town hall on violent crimes. Train strikes car in Southhampton. Monkeypox case reported in Wake County, N.C. ODU assistant Bryant Stith heading to UNC-Greensboro.
SUFFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5dc.com

12-year-old DC boy dies while swimming in Virginia Beach

WASHINGTON - A middle school community in D.C. is mourning the death of one of its students. In a letter sent out to the Eliot-Hine Middle School families, Principal Marlene Magrino informs students and parents of the death of rising eighth-grader Zamari Wilson. "As a cherished member of the Eliot-Hine...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Human remains found near Chesapeake car dealership

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police in Chesapeake are working to identify human remains found near a car dealership Thursday afternoon. According to a spokesperson with the department, a call came in around 4 p.m. reporting a strong, foul odor near the wooded area behind a Volkswagen dealership. The dealership is...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

36K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy