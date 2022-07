After a lifetime of sickness, Jennifer Nsenkyire was cured of two separate and debilitating diseases with a stem cell transplant, and those who knew her rejoiced. That included family in West Africa, where she was born, and the friends and support system she found in Fredericksburg, her second home. After the transplant freed her from the pain she’d experienced since a toddler with sickle cell disease — a hereditary blood disorder — Nsenkyire became active with the Fredericksburg Area Sickle Cell Association, or FASCA. She worked to educate others about the ailment and how those with it could find help and support.

