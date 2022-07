July means it’s officially ice cream season, and there are several events this week to celebrate the creamy, cool treat. It’s also time for another 12-course steak tasting — an over-the-top dining experience at one of Fort Worth’s most popular steakhouses. July also means the best of summer produce is ripe and ready, including peaches. There’s an annual festival happening this week dedicated to the beloved fruit. Also find produce bursting with flavor at a local farmers market that takes place only once a month.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO