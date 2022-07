PACIFIC, Mo. (KMOV) -- A Missouri restaurant has filed stealing charges against a customer who was seen putting a bug onto her plate and leaving without paying. In a social media post Thursday, El Agave Pacific wrote that someone claimed to find a bug in the last few bites of their meal and decided to bad mouth the restaurant. The restaurant wrote that the server went to get a manager and the woman left without paying.

PACIFIC, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO