ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbeville, LA

Candidates running in November have until Sept. 4 to run announcements in the Abbeville Meridional

By Editorial
vermiliontoday.com
 2 days ago

Candidates running for election in Nov. 8 will have until Sept. 4 to...

www.vermiliontoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vermiliontoday.com

Stephanie P. Broussard seeking election to Erath council

I am proud and excited to announce my candidacy for Erath's City Council in the upcoming election, November 8, 2022. My decision was made by strong faith, belief in civic duty, and my utmost pride in the great community of Erath. Community service is a significant part of my life. For the past 32 years, I have had the honor of teaching the children of Erath. As an educator at Erath Middle School, I play a leadership role in maintaining our School Performance Score of "A" rating. Erath's excellent schools are key to attracting new families to the community and encouraging stead-fast residents, such as myself, to remain Civic responsibility is important to me. For over a decade, I have volunteered with Erath Fourth of July Association and presently serve as Co-Vice President, planning and managing our great Fourth of July celebration. My faith brings me great comfort, and having assisted and volunteered with Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and the Catholic Daughters Association allows me to serve others.
ERATH, LA
vermiliontoday.com

Abbeville welcomes new Mayor, Council, Chief

Change can sometimes be met with apprehension. On Thursday afternoon, citizens in Abbeville met change with enthusiasm. In front of a packed house in Magdalen Place, the city of Abbeville held a swearing-in ceremony for its elected officials. Among them is new Mayor Roslyn White, who succeeds five-term Mayor Mark Piazza.
ABBEVILLE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Abbeville, LA
Government
City
Abbeville, LA
Abbeville, LA
Elections
Vermilion Parish, LA
Government
City
Erath, LA
County
Vermilion Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Local
Louisiana Elections
Nationwide Report

42-year-old Franklin Joseph Martin killed after a solo-vehicle crash in St. Landry Parish (St. Landry Parish, LA)

42-year-old Franklin Joseph Martin killed after a solo-vehicle crash in St. Landry Parish (St. Landry Parish, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 42-year-old Franklin Joseph Martin, from Arnaudville, as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle accident on Thursday morning in St. Landry Parish. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash was reported at about 6:30 a.m. on Louisiana Highway 686 near Lynn Robin Road [...]
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

St. Martin Parish sues Lafayette over clandestine removal of spoil bank

St. Martin Parish officials want a judge to order Lafayette Consolidated Government to restore a spoil bank on the Vermilion River that LCG secretly removed in a nighttime operation. A lawsuit seeking a mandatory injunction against LCG was filed Wednesday by St. Martin Parish in 19th Judicial District Court in...
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Abbeville Meridional
westcentralsbest.com

Seven College Campuses Received Bomb Threats on Wednesday, July 7

Louisiana State Police and Sheriff's Offices around the state are investigating bomb threats to six college campus. It appears that all of the threats were made around mid morning yesterday, June 6. Campuses affected:. University of Louisiana – Lafayette. Nunez Community College - Chalmette. SOWELA Technical Community College -...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

Lake Arthur man killed by homeowner now subject of funeral funds scam

LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – Joseph Tezeno, 21, of Lake Arthur, was shot and killed while allegedly trying to enter a home on North Lake Court Dr. on Monday, July 5. Following Tezeno’s death, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says they were notified by Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office of fake Cashapp, Zelle, and Paypal accounts claiming to be collecting money for Tezeno’s funeral expenses.
LAKE ARTHUR, LA
wbrz.com

State police investigating four bomb threats at separate Louisiana colleges

A state-wide investigation has been launched into four bomb threats made to four different Louisiana colleges Wednesday. The University of Louisiana at Lafayette, South Louisiana Community College in Morgan City, SOWELA Technical Community College in Lake Charles, and Nunez Community College in Chalmette all received bomb threats throughout Wednesday. Affected...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
theadvocate.com

Doug Dotson finally makes long-awaited return to Acadiana High

Doug Dotson finally feels at home again. For the first time since he coached freshman ball in Scott in the early 1990s, Dotson will be coaching on the home side at the stadium named after his father Bill Dotson this fall. The 1987 graduate of Acadiana High is already running...
SCOTT, LA
vermiliontoday.com

Mike Hardy has plan in place as new police chief

Mike Hardy has personal and family history with the Abbeville Police Department. The newly-sworn in Chief of Police served three terms as chief from 1990-2002, and his father Minos and brother Tony also served as chief for eight years each, and his younger brother Chris is a lieutenant with the Abbeville Police.
ABBEVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Food Network names Lafayette's Johnson's Boucaniere top barbecue restaurant in Louisiana

Lafayette's Johnson's Boucaniere has made the The Food Network's "50 States of Barbecue," a list of what it ranks to be the best barbecue joints in each state. "With an Acadian French name that roughly translates as "smokehouse," this old Lafayette Grocery Store specializes in Cajun-style barbecue," the network's entry stated. "As one would expect, there's plenty of seasoning and flavorful accoutrements."
LAFAYETTE, LA
houmatimes.com

Bomb threats force evacuations across the state

Local news stations are reporting bomb threats at regional colleges and universities across Louisiana. South Louisiana Community College’s Morgan City campus has asked students to evacuate the campus due to a bomb threat. UPDATE: 1:00 p.m.- SLCC Young Memorial Campus has been cleared of any threats. The school is suspending any classes and other activities throughout the day. Classes will resume tomorrow as scheduled.
MORGAN CITY, LA
theadvocate.com

UL, SLCC Morgan City, Nunez College evacuated after bomb threat; all clear given

Students, faculty and staff were evacuated Wednesday morning from three college campuses in south Louisiana after separate bomb threats were called into the schools. The University of Louisiana at Lafayette, South Louisiana Community College's Morgan City campus and Nunez Community College in Chalmette were swept by law enforcement and given the all clear by Wednesday afternoon. No injuries were reported, and no threats were found.
MORGAN CITY, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy