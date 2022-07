The Jordan Brand is coming through with a pair of crisp, clean “White Iridescent” colorway for the coveted Air Jordan 36 Low. The offering sees the classic low-top silhouette dressed in a white base with metallic silver detailing makeup, paired with iridescent detailing. The minimal color scheme also features a Jacquard Leno-Weave upper for extra durability, all taied together with a TPU ribbon. For extra comfort, the shoe comes equipped with a full-length Zoom Air Strobel unit directly placed on the upper and stacked with a Zoom Air unit at the base of the forefoot. On top of the added level of comfort, the shoe gives athletes a better sense of the ground to improve responsiveness.

