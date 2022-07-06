ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Party Girl Fashion Aesthetic Is Trending — What You Need To Join In On The Fun

By Shelby Ying Hyde
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe influx of purposely blurry pictures on Instagram, showing glitter-filled dance floors, espresso martinis, and disco ball-like mini dresses is an indicator that there’s a new trend underway — and it’s less about being “that girl” and instead becoming the girl. Enter: the party girl...

Skinny Jeans Are Out. So What Shoes Do You Wear With Non-Skinny Jeans?

Iris van Herpen on Couture, the Metaverse and Making Dresses From Algae

Click here to read the full article. When Iris van Herpen opened her couture house in 2007 after an internship at Alexander McQueen, she saw it as an opportunity to elaborate on several centuries of savoir-faire — and propel it into the future with imagination and technological wizardry. “A lot of things I do are based on intuition, and my heart is with haute couture — it always has been,” she said in an interview ahead of her 15th-anniversary show on July 4 in Paris. “Fashion to me is a form of art, and couture is really embodying the craftsmanship and...
Model Falls on Runway & Struggles in Heels, What Happened Next Won the Night With Empowering Confidence

Click here to read the full article. Even models for the biggest names in fashion have their off days — but it’s how they recover that makes them complete professionals. For proof, look no further than one stunning model from the recent Law Roach x Herve Leger’s Resort 2023 runway. Though the high-fashion beauty struggled to strut in her Louboutin heels during the fashion showcase, she certainly kept her composure like a pro — and got the entire crowd on her side. @footwearnews We love the comeback at Law Roach x Hervé Leger’s runway show in LA tonight #fashion #runway...
The 18 Best Dresses For Summer Weddings

Wedding season is back in full swing, and I’m willing to bet you’ve got at least one or two on deck this season. The best dresses for summer weddings embrace the lush, vibrant energy of the season. They’re a touch more playful than what you might wear to a fall or winter wedding, because you’re able to lean into colorful hues, romantic florals, and bold prints — and summer weddings can occasionally be a bit more casual, too (though be sure to check the dress code!).
TikTokers Predict This $16 Maxi Dress Will Become The It Dress of The Summer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Now that it’s warm out, you won’t find us in anything but dresses. They are—in our humble opinion—the best garment to wear. They have much more movement than other pieces of clothing, not to mention, dresses let your legs breathe, which is a must during the summer. If you’re still waiting for the Zara pink dress that took the TikTok world by storm to come back in stock, we’d recommend scooping another one...
North West Won Paris Couture Week in Nose Rings, Bomber Jackets, and Platform Shoes

Likely influenced by her father Kanye West's personal style, North West is taking the fashion scene by storm with oversize silhouettes and edgy details, like leather jackets and chunky combat boots. She may be young, but she's already displaying a strong fashion aesthetic. Of course, it helps to have the assistance of expert stylists who can source designer pieces. At Paris Couture Fashion Week, the 9-year-old joined her mom, Kim Kardashian, and her grandma Kris Jenner for several public appearances, further proving she's a formidable fashion force in her own right.
Alien-Inspired Beauty Took Over Iris Van Herpen’s Couture Runway Show

After 15 years in the industry, and officially celebrating their 15th-anniversary collection, Dutch fashion designer Iris van Herpen is looking into the future. Her new collection imagines a world where ethereal aliens cohabitate the planet with us mortals. At the Fall Winter 2022 Couture show this past weekend, attendees were transported to a new galaxy for Meta Morphism amongst the hustle and bustle of Paris Haute Couture Week. Further experimenting with her signature 3D printing style, van Herpen also matched the collection’s multidimensional, architectural clothes with hair, makeup, and nails looks the appeared to have a life of their own.
Schiaparelli Kicks Off Couture Week With A Show Dedicated To The Pure Joy Of Fashion

Paris' Haute Couture Fashion Week is back for the Autumn/Winter 2022-23 season, and kicking off proceedings this morning was none other than Schiaparelli – with a typically surreal, OTT and supremely glamorous collection by Daniel Roseberry. A brand beloved by everyone from Adele to Bella Hadid, and a red-carpet awards season favourite, here's everything you need to know about the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show:
I Thought Bodycon Dresses Were Outdated—These Convinced Me To Do a 180

While trying on some dresses I bought from one of my many late-night sale scans, I realized that I'd become a big proponent of the bodycon dress. Out of the five dresses I bought, all of them essentially fit into the bodycon category—stretchy, fitted, and supremely body-hugging. Buying only this silhouette wasn't intentional at all (I didn't set out to buy only bodycon dresses during my shopping binge), but I guess it's a testament to how the style has unexpectedly popped back out into the spotlight.
Katie Holmes Elevates the Daywear Pajamas Trend With Sleek Loafers at H&M Hotel-Themed Party

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Katie Holmes attended a summer getaway pop-up with H&M on Tuesday in New York at Hôtel Hennes. The “Dawson’s Creek” actress arrived for the second installment featuring the pop-up retailer’s summer destination activation. Holmes stepped into the mix in a matching two-piece set. The outfit featured a dark blue paisley print scattered across a white base. The fabric was light and breezy, making it the perfect attire for a summer getaway. The collared button-down...
Jill Biden Perfectly Pairs Pleated Floral Dress & Suede Pumps For Ukrainian Refugee Center Visit With Queen Letizia of Spain

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Dr. Jill Biden made a case for the summer season as she joined Queen Letizia of Spain for a visit to the Centre for Care, Reception and Referral of Ukrainian Refugees in Spain today. The first lady continued with her colorful style streak, stepping out in a navy blue dress that was decorated with floral print. The short-sleeve number also included a V-neckline and a wide pleated hem. Biden complemented her ensemble with...
Haute Couture Week’s Biggest Trends Were An All-Out Celebration Of Extravagance

To qualify as an official Haute Couture house, a brand must abide by the strict regulations set by Paris’ Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM); Members must design made-to-order garments in an atelier with at least 15 full-time staff, host more than one fitting, and show a collection of no less than 50 looks in January and July. As a result of the expert craftsmanship and meticulous effort required, avant-garde experimentation is encouraged (for reference: anything Iris Van Herpen), meaning couture creations typically skew outlandish. But, quite surprisingly, the trends from Haute Couture Week Fall/Winter 2022, which showed this past week, felt refreshingly down-to-earth and accessible. Even the more audacious looks — Fendi and Dior’s softly sentimental, ethereal gowns or Balenciaga’s melodramatic sartorial satire on celebrity culture — offer inspiration for your everyday wardrobe.
Heidi Klum Masters Canadian Tuxedo in Denim Shirt, Patchwork Jeans and Sandals

Click here to read the full article. Heidi Klum and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, wore equally cool looks as they were spotted together on Sunday in New York. The TV personality stepped out in an all-denim outfit. She wore a medium-wash denim long-sleeve shirt with patchwork jeans. Her baggy jeans featured a low-rise waist as well as a wide-leg opening. She accessorized her outfit with a black Tiesto Racing trucker hat, orange sunglasses, an array of jewelry and a black tote bag. The supermodel added a pair of strappy sandals with her Canadian tuxedo. Her sandals featured black straps across her feet...
The $10 Accessory I Couldn't Help But Buy After Chanel's Epic Couture Show

The Fall 2022 couture shows got underway this week, with Schiaparelli, Christian Dior, and most recently, Balenciaga, all displaying their most luxurious collections of the year across Paris. But as it so often does, Chanel stole the show. There were no celebrity appearances on the runway or avant-garde ensembles—that's not really the Chanel way. Rather, creative director Virginie Viard did what she—and Chanel—does best: design ridiculously pretty things that no one (myself included) can resist.
