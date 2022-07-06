ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Scientists sample 156 Florida oysters, find dangerous "forever chemicals" in each

By Mauricio Maldonado, Peter D&#039;Oench
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OuI0B_0gWRuQGG00

Scientists sample 156 Florida oysters, find dangerous "forever chemicals" in each 02:56

MIAMI – Florida International University scientists recently conducted a study where they sampled 156 oysters from Biscayne Bay, Marco Island to Tampa Bay and found dangerous contaminants in each one.

The experts also said they were only aware of oysters from Tampa Bay being consumed by people and they said there was a "low risk of being exposed to contaminants when you consume oysters from Tampa Bay." That said, they are still concerned.

The "forever chemicals" detected were perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) and phthalate esters (PAEs).

"These contaminants pose serious health risks to people and wildlife, and the oysters prove they are in the water and have crept into the food chain," they said.

The findings of their research were recently published in Science of the Total Environment .

"I wanted to look into what we're eating and if it might be contaminating us ," said Leila Lemos , the study's lead author and an FIU distinguished postdoctoral scholar.

"These findings are definitely a red flag, especially for areas like Biscayne Bay."

They also said that they are not aware of people consuming oysters from Biscayne Bay.

Researchers said that as filter-feeders, oysters are among the best sentinels and can reveal a lot about the overall health of an ecosystem including levels of contamination.

"Biscayne Bay oysters had the highest concentrations of contaminants compared to the other study sites," Lemos told CBS4's Peter D'Oench. "We relate that to it being a more developed area with a higher density and population and more industrial checmicals. Biscayne Bay is really exposed to these type of contaminants we all us. These animals are filter feeding what water we use."

Lemos said, "this was somewhat surprising since they were among the smallest oysters sampled. The more time an oyster has to grow, the more time it also has to accumulate toxic chemicals."

"This means Biscayne Bay could be so contaminated, the oysters are bombarded with such high concentrations they accumulate contaminants more quickly," Lemos said.

Lemos points out current assessments only include four PFAS and four PAEs compounds — and don't look at the majority of compounds.

The research did not look at the risks of consuming other marine life that may live in the same waters as the oysters with high contamination.

"It's important to also remember that there's so many other exposure paths for both PFAS and PAEs compounds, like drinking water," Lemos said.

A previous FIU study , led by FIU chemistry Assistant Professor Natalia Quinete, found around 30 different PFAS in Miami, Broward and Palm Beach tap water, as well as in Biscayne Bay and nearby tributary canals.

"PAEs are widely used in consumer products, including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, personal care products, food packing, detergents, children's toys and more."

"Exposure can happen from ingestion, inhalation, and through contact with dirt or soil, and studies have found association between PAE exposure and diabetes, obesity, allergies and asthma, as well as impacts to reproductive health, immune function and more."

"PFAS include thousands of man-made chemicals, primarily used in industrial and consumer products. They are found in everything from fast food packaging, non-stick cookware, waterproof makeup, clothing, adhesives, firefighting foams and more."

Quinete told D'Oench "The oysters used for consumption are from Tampa Bay. We are not aware of people eating oysters from Biscayne Bay. These oysters from Biscayne Bay are really small so the likelihood of them being served in restaurants is very small."

Lemos said "We did a hazard health risk and our assessment that there was a low risk of being exposed to contaminants consumed in Tampa Bay. The first thing though that people should do is always ask where their food is coming from."

Scientists say PFAS accumulate over time in the water, air, soil — and have even been found in human blood.

"These chemicals are known to impact reproduction and human development, immune system functioning, interfere with the effectiveness of vaccines, as well as cause liver and kidney damage."

In June 2022, the Environmental Protect Agency (EPA) warned PFAS are more dangerous than previously thought, even at undetectable levels.

Comments / 76

Sue Ellen Walker Spencer
2d ago

Very sad ...😵‍💫🥹😢 Another industry shot to s#$t by our pollution run off into the waters. Ya all just don't get it, soon no one is going to be a le to live here without clean water.

Reply(1)
32
Ricjard Mace
2d ago

go up and down the aisles of the grocery stores everything and I mean everything.... has poison in it

Reply(1)
22
Dontlietome
2d ago

DISPOSE OF YOUR Biden. I will eat And buy Yoders ice cream! The best in life! I will also eat what ever crawls on the bottom of our gulf, including MY FAVORITE , Oysters!!!!!

Reply(3)
9
 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Lawsuit seeks protection for bats only found in South Florida

TALLAHASSEE (CBS Miami) Conservation groups filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday seeking protections for Florida bonneted bats, which the groups say are threatened by rising seas and urban sprawl. The lawsuit, filed in the federal Southern District of Florida, contends the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has not complied with deadlines...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Vaccines
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Miami, FL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Florida Vaccines
State
Florida State
Phys.org

More than 1,000 invasive giant African snails captured in Florida

Agriculture officials say they've captured more than 1,000 giant African land snails from Pasco County since the invasive pest—"one of the most damaging snails in the world"—was first detected around New Port Richey in late June. "Let me assure you: We will eradicate these snails," Florida Agriculture Commissioner...
FLORIDA STATE
Ars Technica

Florida once again has giant calamitous snails that spew parasitic brain worms

Officials in Florida are again battling a highly invasive, extraordinarily destructive giant snail species that also happens to be capable of spreading parasitic worms that invade human brains. The giant African land snail (GALS)—aka Lissachatina fulica—can grow up to 20 centimeters (8 inches) long and is considered "one of the...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oysters#Chemicals#Water Contamination#Fiu
FloridaDaily

Jimmy Patronis Punches Back at Gavin Newsom, Points to Florida Outpacing the Nation on GDP

With California Gov. Gavin Newsom having run ads urging Floridians to move to California, state CFO Jimmy Patronis pushed back this week. Patronis showcased a report from the Department of Financial Services (DFS) that shows “how Florida’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) outpaced the nation and that total inflows to the Sunshine State contributed more than $23 billion in Adjusted Gross Income to Florida’s economy.”
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Was Florida America's 14th Colony? Why Some Think So

DevinCook / Created by Adobe Illustrator and released into the public domain., via Wikimedia Commons. Florida has a rich and ancient history. According to the Florida Department of State, the first inhabitants of Florida arrived at least 12,000 years ago. Official written records about life in Florida exist as early as 1513 when Spanish explorer Juan Ponce de León arrived in the sunshine state. Although Florida officially became a state on March 3, 1845, there is a part of Florida's history before this period that is sometimes forgotten.
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

To save Florida's precious springs, fix the rules

Florida’s freshwater springs need our help. We’ve abused them in recent decades. Lots of important people talk about supporting the springs, restoring them to their once-pristine condition or something close to it. In 2016, the Legislature even passed a sweeping law that required the state Department of Environmental Protection to create rules to address over-pumping of the groundwater that keeps the springs healthy. But six years later, the state still hasn’t established those rules.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Vaccines
maggrand.com

You need a minimum annual salary of $105,315 to be happy in Florida: new study finds

TAMPA, Florida. – If you’ve ever wondered how much money you need to make to be happy living in Florida, a new study claims to have the answer. A survey from Purdue University and GoBankingRates.com found that you need a minimum annual income of $105,315 to live happily in the state of Florida, finding the Sunshine State to fall just about in the middle of the pack – which might come as a surprise, given the dramatic rise in housing costs in the past several years.
FLORIDA STATE
WPTV West Palm Beach

What does BA.5 subvariant mean to Florida?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Doctors continue to put pieces of the puzzle together as the COIVD-19 virus continues to evolve. A new omicron subvariant known as BA.5 now makes up a majority of COVID-19 cases across the country, according to the CDC. "It's more transmissible than prior variants,...
FLORIDA STATE
WHYI Y100

Here's The Best Hospital In Florida

Americans often worry about the costs of health care, which makes the quality of care more important during doctor's or hospital visits. To give you an idea of the best medical care facilities in Florida, Stacker found the best hospital in every state:. "Stacker determined the three best hospitals in...
FLORIDA STATE
Marconews.com

A rental trends study finds 10 Florida markets among the most overvalued in the nation

The rental housing market in Florida is among the most overvalued in the country, and has among the fastest-rising prices, according to a new study of rental trends. The study of 107 U.S. rental markets, released June 6 and using data from April, found that 10 of the 14 most-overvalued rental markets in the country are in Florida. The study included 10 Florida markets, and all 10 are overvalued by more than 13%.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

South Florida woman claims Southwest Airlines experience left her paralyzed

FORT LAUDERDALE – A South Florida woman has filed a lawsuit against Southwest Airlines saying her experience left her paralyzed.The attorney for Gabrielle Assouline says her life tragically changed back in February while she was boarding a flight from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.Assouline requested pre-boarding assistance because of a condition she developed when she was 12 which made walking long distances difficult.According to her attorney, Assouline was on an electronic mobility chair going down the jet bridge when she was suddenly ejected from the chair, causing her to suffer a catastrophic spinal cord injury."She's a prisoner in her own body....
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
69K+
Followers
19K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy