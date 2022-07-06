Boat runs over swimmer in ocean, critically injuring him, California rescuers say
A boat ran over a man swimming in Tomales Bay off the Northern California coast, critically injuring him, rescuers reported.
Rescuers responded to reports of the accident at 3:30 p.m. Monday, July 4, the California Highway Patrol said in a news release.
Rescuers from several agencies performed CPR on the injured swimmer on a dock before a CHP helicopter flew him to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, the release said.
He was treated by a trauma team. The agency did not release information on the man’s current condition.
CHP helicopter crews also helped rescue a surfer found unconscious in the water Tuesday, July 5, at South Beach in Point Reyes, an earlier release said.
Tomales Bay is a narrow inlet of the Pacific Ocean in Marin County north of San Francisco.
