ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomales, CA

Boat runs over swimmer in ocean, critically injuring him, California rescuers say

By Don Sweeney
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JxS5W_0gWRuHYx00
Amgen Tour of California cyclists pass Tomales Bay in 2007. Rescuers saved a man run over by a boat Monday, July 4, in the bay. John Storey Associated Press file

A boat ran over a man swimming in Tomales Bay off the Northern California coast, critically injuring him, rescuers reported.

Rescuers responded to reports of the accident at 3:30 p.m. Monday, July 4, the California Highway Patrol said in a news release.

Rescuers from several agencies performed CPR on the injured swimmer on a dock before a CHP helicopter flew him to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, the release said.

He was treated by a trauma team. The agency did not release information on the man’s current condition.

CHP helicopter crews also helped rescue a surfer found unconscious in the water Tuesday, July 5, at South Beach in Point Reyes, an earlier release said.

Tomales Bay is a narrow inlet of the Pacific Ocean in Marin County north of San Francisco.

Comments / 10

crazy world 1
2d ago

why are there pictures of bicycles what does that have to do with the story I mean you guys even try anymore

Reply(3)
13
Related
SFGate

Smoke from California's Washburn Fire in Yosemite headed for Tahoe

If you're planning to be in California's Tahoe Basin this weekend, you may smell a tinge of wildfire smoke in the air. A wildfire burning in Yosemite National Park exploded overnight, sending out a massive cloud of smoke. The Washburn Fire started Thursday and was 250 acres on Friday morning. The National Weather Service said that weather models show winds pushing the smoke from the fire into the Sierra Nevada, Lake Tahoe area and Nevada over the weekend.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
County
San Francisco, CA
Marin County, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Tomales, CA
Marin County, CA
Accidents
State
Mississippi State
San Francisco, CA
Accidents
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Marin County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX40

Bear cub gets stuck inside Lake Tahoe home

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — A “curious” bear cub went exploring inside a Lake Tahoe-area home and got stuck in a room after the doors closed, separating him from his family. A video posted to Facebook by BEAR League, a local organization, shows the cub dangling from a window inside the home. Members of BEAR […]
ANIMALS
SFGate

15-year-old Arizona girl goes missing in California

Authorities are calling on the public to help find a 15-year-old Arizona girl who went missing on California's Central Coast while visiting family for the summer. Alilianna Trujillo was last seen leaving a relative's home in Nipomo on July 1, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office said in a news release on July 5. Trujillo is Hispanic, stands 5-foot 4-inches tall and weighs 105 pounds. She has red hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a tie-dyed shirt and black leggings.
NIPOMO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescuers#Tennessee River#Swimmer#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
kalw.org

California orders ban on pumping river water in Bay Area and San Joaquin Valley

Cities and growers from Fresno all the way up to the Oregon state line have been ordered to stop pumping from the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta watershed. The State Water Resources Control Board Wednesday announced cutbacks that will affect 45-hundred water rights in the Delta watershed. CalMatters reports this includes 400 or more held by 212 public water systems beginning this week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WEKU

New evacuations for communities near California forest fire

JACKSON, Calif. — Evacuation orders were expanded Tuesday for remote California communities near a wildfire that may have been sparked by fireworks or a barbecue on the Fourth of July in a mountainous region that's a top tourism destination. The Electra Fire in Sierra Nevada Gold Country broke out...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

15K+
Followers
788
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy