Boat runs over swimmer in ocean, critically injuring him, California rescuers say

Amgen Tour of California cyclists pass Tomales Bay in 2007. Rescuers saved a man run over by a boat Monday, July 4, in the bay. John Storey Associated Press file

A boat ran over a man swimming in Tomales Bay off the Northern California coast, critically injuring him, rescuers reported.

Rescuers responded to reports of the accident at 3:30 p.m. Monday, July 4, the California Highway Patrol said in a news release.

Rescuers from several agencies performed CPR on the injured swimmer on a dock before a CHP helicopter flew him to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, the release said.

He was treated by a trauma team. The agency did not release information on the man’s current condition.

CHP helicopter crews also helped rescue a surfer found unconscious in the water Tuesday, July 5, at South Beach in Point Reyes, an earlier release said.

Tomales Bay is a narrow inlet of the Pacific Ocean in Marin County north of San Francisco.