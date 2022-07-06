ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Report: Fayetteville most competitive small-sized rental market in US

By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fkPuL_0gWRt4Cy00
A For Rent sign is shown outside of a property in San Francisco, Sunday, June 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As the nation is buzzing with rental activity and increased rent prices, RentCafe.com conducted a survey to determine the most competitive rental markets in the country.

Fayetteville came in at the top of the hottest small-sized rental markets for 2022. The Northwest Arkansas college town checked in with a “competitive score” of 118.6 in grading that included metrics such as average vacant days, percentage of occupied apartments, and share of new apartments available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29yg53_0gWRt4Cy00

Madison, Wisconsin and Knoxville, Tennessee ranked second and third in the small-sized market, with Tulsa at #6 and Little Rock at #14. Florida took three of the top four spots for rental competition in large markets, with Miami-Dade County at #1.

The complete results of the report are available here.

Comments / 0

Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Washington County offering electric bill relief

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Washington County Economic Opportunity Agency is offering low-income households assistance with air conditioning expenses to combat the July heat. The EOA is federally funded to assist families through their economic struggles as temperatures continue to rise. EOA’s Director of Economic Opportunity, Delia Anderson Farmer,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, AR
Government
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Arkansas Society
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Florida State
City
Fayetteville, AR
City
Knoxville, AR
City
Madison, AR
Fayetteville, AR
Society
nomadlawyer.org

Bentonville: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Bentonville, Arkansas

Bentonville is a rapidly growing city. With the completion of Interstate 540 and the opening of Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport in 1998, the city became much easier to reach. Additionally, the museum is home to the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, which is free to visit. There’s a wide range of contemporary art to enjoy, including watercolors, oil paintings, sculpture, and photography. There are also plenty of outdoor art spaces to explore.
BENTONVILLE, AR
multihousingnews.com

Landmark Breaks Ground on 585-Bed Arkansas Student Asset

The Retreat at Fayetteville is expected to come online in the fall of 2023. Landmark Properties has broken ground on The Retreat at Fayetteville, a 585-bed student housing community in Fayetteville, Ark., serving the student at the University of Arkansas. The company paid $5.2 million for the 14-acre development site, Arkansas Business reports.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
whiterivernow.com

First Community announces community president for Northwest Arkansas

Batesville-based First Community Bank has announced that Natalie Bartholomew (pictured) has been hired as community president in Rogers, and she’ll be leading future expansion efforts in Northwest Arkansas. In her new role, Bartholomew will be responsible for securing a dedicated banking team, building lead relationships with area businesses, operational...
BATESVILLE, AR
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Steaks In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

A wise man once told me that you can tell a lot about how well a person is doing by what they eat. When you are doing well, you can eat what you want, and one thing that defines a high priced budget is a great steak. You will pay a lot for a great steak, but you will also leave the restaurant with a satisfied feeling. Nothing beats a delicious steak, and that's why I only go to certain restaurants when I want a steak. Finding a great steak is not just confined to the steak itself, but also depends on how it's seasoned, prepared, and ultimately served.
FORT SMITH, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grading#Arkansas College#College Town#Rentcafe Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
House Rent
fayettevilleflyer.com

First Thursday festivities return to the square July 7

It’s time for an outdoor street festival on the Fayetteville square. First Thursday Fayetteville returns with another evening of music, art, food trucks, group bike rides, kid activities, and more tonight (July 7). The July version of the event will be organized around the theme ‘Ozark Oasis,’ and will...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
matadornetwork.com

11 Fayetteville, Arkansas, Airbnbs for the Most Convenient Stay in the City

Fayetteville, Arkansas, is a city of live music, mountain biking, and a laid-back lifestyle. Visit downtown and Dickson Street, the center of the fun, and dive into the outdoors by walking, hiking, and hitting the bike trails. These Airbnb Fayetteville properties are minutes away from Dickson Street, putting you close to all the action.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Fort Smith Museum of History closed due to COVID exposure

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Museum of History will be closed for a couple of days due to a COVID-19 exposure. According to the museum's Facebook page, they will be closing Wednesday, July 6, and Thursday, July 7, to appropriately clean the area. Museum officials say they...
FORT SMITH, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Fayetteville looking into FEMA flooding assistance

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) —The City of Fayetteville is working to help people who suffer from the impact of continued flood damage. The city held a public meeting at city hall Thursday night to hear from residents and discuss potential options. Some of the residents’ concerns were water flooding into homes and water blocking streets during […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy