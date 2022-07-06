Something to cluck about: National Fried Chicken Day

Happy National Fried Chicken Day!

If crispy fried chicken is your go-to meal (and why wouldn't it be?), you've got plenty of options to celebrate this (delicious) made-up holiday. Need a suggestion? We've picked 10 of our favorites , all local spots.

My favorite comes from The Bread & Board , which does a lot of things right. But its Southern-Style Buttermilk Chicken ($14.50-$17) is a show-stopper, some of the best fried chicken in all of Jacksonville. Available as a sandwich or board – a deconstructed sandwich served with freshly-baked rosemary rolls – it's paired with whipped pimento cheese, Alabama white barbecue sauce and coleslaw. Pro tip: Choose the board option and the large, juicy chicken breast is enough for lunch and dinner.

Be sure to check out our full list which includes another favorite: Maple Street Biscuit Compay. And let me know via email or Twitter if we missed your favorite spot.

If you can't make it one of these today, here are a couple of worthy options from some chain favorites.

Chicken sandwich – Popeye's Chicken Sandwich: There's not a bigger, juicier, tastier fast-food chicken sandwich.

Chicken tenders – Chili's Crispy Chicken Crispers ($11.59): If you like your fried chicken extra crispy, these tenders, served with fries, corn on the cob and your choice of sauces. Runner-up: Cracker Barrel's Hand-Breaded Fried Chicken Tenders ($ ): Introduced in 2021, these crispy tenders served with sides and biscuits are surprisingly good.

Chicken sandwich wars: The BEST fast-food chicken sandwich in Florida is ...

[I hope you're enjoying this free newsletter. Support from readers like you makes our coverage of Jacksonville's growing dining scene possible. If you're not already a subscriber, now is a great time to support local journalism. Here's how to subscribe .]

Goodbye Florida Cracker Kitchen. Hello Orange Blossoms

Jacksonville-area Florida Cracker Kitchens have a new name -- at least two of them do. Restaurants at 14329 Beach Blvd. in Jacksonville and at 7154 S.E. County Road 21-B in Keystone Heights have reopened under the Orange Blossoms name.

The area's third Florida Cracker Kitchen at 1842 Kings Ave. in historic San Marco remains closed as it transitions into a fast-casual seafood restaurant. A name hasn't been finalized as yet.

Teresa Stepzinski has more on the changes , including why local owners made the move to rethink, rebrand and relaunch the restaurants under new concepts and names.

Burger Barn Grill opens the doors in Baymeadows

Five years after debuting their restaurant concept in The Avenues mall food court, Steven DeCosta and son Ryan have grown their Burger Barn Grill into two full-scale restaurants — and have plans to open even more.

The pair just last week opened their second restaurant at the new Baymeadows Park at 9303 Baymeadows Road, where it joins Starbucks and First Watch as well as the planned Senor Loco Tacos & Tequila. The restaurant joins and existing one at Durbin Park Pavilion. | Continue reading

Veteran restaurateur goes out on his own with Lone Wolf

“This will be a new concept with a menu unlike anything people have seen in the area. There is nothing like the concept locally, and with so many hospitality workers in the area nearby that need a big meal before or after their shift, along with several neighborhoods that are tired of having to settle for chains nearby, I want to shake up the sandwich scene and it’s all very exciting.”

That's the word from Brett Forgich, who is planning to launch his first restaurant concept, Lone Wolf Co. sandwich shop, this fall in Jacksonville Beach. He gave Times-Union reviewer Caron Streibich all of the details .

So long, Scarlett!

"As much as the stars aligned against us, as much as we fought, we still failed her, and frankly my dear, that sucks. Anyway, good night Scarlett. We really did give a damn."

Diners at the landmark Scarlett O'Hara's in St. Augustine on Tuesday were greeted with a goodbye note taped to the door of the restaurant which has served Northeast Florida for 50 years. Neighboring Dos Gatos also closed. The St. Augustine's Sheldon Gardner has more on the abrupt closures .

Another one bites the dust: River City Brewing Co.

And finally: After closing nearly a year ago , River City Brewing Co. on the Southbank in downtown Jacksonville meets the wrecking ball.

Demolition began Tuesday on the landmark restaurant which first opened 27 years ago. Here's a look at what's planned for the spot -- and a look back at the restaurant's history in photos.

And in case you missed it:

'For people who love America': Black Rifle Coffee Co. sets sights on Jacksonville for first area shop

Just desserts: Peach Cobbler Factory coming to Jacksonville, bringing cobblers and more. Here's where and when it will open.

Congratulations! 4 Jacksonville restaurants named in Yelp's Top 100 Florida Restaurants list for 2022

More restaurant news below.

Have a question about a restaurant opening or closing in your neighborhood? Let me know.

Cheers!

Gary Mills

Deputy Managing Editor

The Florida Times-Union

Email: gmills@jacksonville.com

Twitter: @garytmills

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Something to cluck about: National Fried Chicken Day