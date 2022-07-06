ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Home values around Lexington see double-digit spike in last year. Check your zip code

By Aaron Mudd
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RqWCL_0gWRsXVl00

The latest data from Zillow show from May 2021 to May 2022, median home values in several zip codes around Lexington shot up by 20%.

Two important factors can help explain the surge in home values over that year-long period.

First, there’s the record-low inventory of available homes across the country, which according to Zillow, has only recently shown modest signs of improving.

“While inventory is improving, there is still plenty of room to go before it reaches its pre-pandemic trend,” economist Nicole Bachaud wrote for Zillow June 30.

“Still, coupled with relatively strong demand, that will continue to be a driver for sustained high prices even as sales volume is dropping in response to affordability constraints,” Bachaud continued in Zillow’s analysis of the Case-Shiller Home Price Index. “As a result, more buyers will take a step to the sidelines in the coming months, which will help inventory to recover and price growth to slow from its peak, leading the market back to a more balanced stable state in the long run and providing more future opportunities for homeownership for those priced out today.”

The second key factor is rising interest rates, which only recently returned to below 6%, according to Zillow.

The Federal Reserve has signaled it will target inflation by raising interest rates, which will in turn slow economic growth and could lead to a recession, Zillow’s analysis warned.

Which Lexington zip codes saw the biggest jumps in home values?

The sharpest increases in median home value during the last 12-month period occurred in Lexington’s 40517 and 40513 zip codes, according to Zillow data.

For 40517, it spiked by slightly more than 21%, and in 40513 the increase was a little more than 22%.

Looking at the top Lexington zip codes for which median home value data is available, the zip code with the highest median home value was the 40513, where a middle-of-the-road home was valued at $537,033 as of May 2022, the latest data available.

That zip code also had the sharpest percent increase in median home value at exactly 22.23%.

For context, a typical single-family home across most of Lexington’s zip codes is $307,200, and the average percent increase in home values was exactly 19.8%.

In nearby Nicholasville, a bedroom community of Lexington, the median home value sat at $238,597 in May, with the percent increase in typical home values close to 17%.

Turning to the zip codes with some of the lowest median home values, the 40508 zip code (the heart of Lexington’s city center) at $162,911, followed by the 40505 (the east end of Lexington) at $193,792.

Even the zip codes with the lowest growth in value increased by more than 15% over that year-long period.

How has the median home value in your area changed?

You can explore data from May 2021 to May 2022, sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index, with the handy visual below.

Note: This graphic will automatically update as new data become available.

Do you have a question about real estate in Kentucky for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Know Your Kentucky form or email ask@herald-leader.com.

Lexington Herald-Leader

It’s not just nostalgia. Lexington needs places like the Parkette for the future.

The closing of the Parkette has devastated me. As a business owner, as a preservation enthusiast, as someone who has grown up completely enthralled with all things vintage and nostalgic, and most of all as someone born and raised in Lexington. Although I don’t reside in Lexington today, I still consider it my home as I work there daily, most of my family and friends live there, and it’s still where I spend most of my time. My parents grew up there too and would tell me amazing stories of the places of the past, already gone, mostly downtown but throughout Lexington: Woolworth’s, Wolf Wiles, Purcell’s, Begley’s drugstores, just to name a few. Thanks to them I grew up going to staples like Kelly’s on Southland Drive, Dawahares in Gardenside, the Kentucky Theatre, Slone’s Grocery, and countless more, and of course, the Parkette.
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky railroad company preps for improvements thanks to federal grant

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky-based R.J. Corman Railroad Company has received a Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The short-line railroad will use the money to make several improvements to its lines, collectively called the Bluegrass Multimodal Freight Improvement Project. What You Need...
Lexington Herald-Leader

Restaurant, mini golf, more: Entertainment center planned for vacant Versailles building

A family entertainment center could soon be coming to Woodford County. According to Versailles city council member Laura Dake, the city is buying an old Kroger building off U.S. Highway 60, and there are plans to put a family entertainment center on the lot. Mayor Brian Traugott said the sale was not official as of early Wednesday afternoon but terms have been agreed upon, so no issues are expected during closing.
foxlexington.com

Lexington Public Library prepares to launch healthcare take-home job fair

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Worldwide, healthcare workers continue to play an important role. To help ease worker shortages, the Lexington Public Library is rolling out a take-home job fair specifically for healthcare workers. Employers with open positions can submit a form to be included in the fair through...
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
lanereport.com

46Solutions hires Douglas Hocker as Project Manager

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Douglas Hocker has joined the team at 46Solutions as Project Manager. Douglas brings 37 years of audio and video technology experience to the team. He’s been a member of CEDIA since 1999, has multiple certifications across a variety of electronic products and services, and has studied technology in multiple countries. As 46Solutions’ newest Project Manager with our audio/video division, Douglas will work with home and business owners to design technology systems.
Lexington Herald-Leader

Storm causes downed trees, power outages, damage in Central Kentucky

Storms that swept through Central Kentucky Wednesday caused downed trees, power outages and damage to buildings. A large tree fell on top of two homes on North Broadway Wednesday afternoon. According to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s news-reporting partner, the occupants of the homes were displaced due to the damage. The downed tree also partially blocked North Broadway, creating a traffic hazard while officials cleaned up the mess.
WKYT 27

Popular Georgetown restaurant loses part of building during storm

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular Georgetown restaurant lost part of the front of its building during the storms Wednesday evening. However, Galvin’s on Main remains open for business— it’s just missing its large logo. It’s become a staple in downtown Georgetown the last five years.
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

