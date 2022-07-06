ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maserati driver pointed gun at a car on I-75 in road rage incident, Florida troopers say

By Robyn Murrell
Bradenton Herald
 2 days ago
Florida Highway Patrol arrested a man who pointed a handgun at another driver during a road rage altercation in Sarasota.

The dispute happened at 12:53 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 75.

James R. Weaver, 75, from Georgia, was driving a Maserati northbound I-75 near Clark Road when he became angry with another driver and pointed a gun at the person, FHP said in a press release.

Troopers initiated a traffic stop on Weaver’s vehicle and found a Kimber 45 caliber pistol in the Maserati.

FHP said four passengers were also in the car, a man, a woman and two children.

After further investigation, Weaver was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the Sarasota County Jail.

Garrett Ramy
2d ago

LOL try that with someone else that's carrying...' "An armed Society is a polite Society, manners are good when one must back up his acts with his life.

Bradenton Herald

