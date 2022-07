MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been invited to mosey on down to the Flint Hills Discovery Center for the National Day of the Cowboy. The Flint Hills Discovery Center says residents are invited to join staff for National Day of the Cowboy between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 23. It said the festivities will celebrate the national icon, history and culture of the American West.

