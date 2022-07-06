ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Study finds WV is in nation’s top 10 energy-expensive states

By Alexandra Weaver
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ac57W_0gWRrobR00

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The U.S. Energy Information Administration says July is the highest energy consumption month of the year, followed by August. Naturally, this leads to higher energy costs, but across the country, energy costs are not the same. A new WalletHub study broke down households’ average monthly energy costs for electricity, natural gas, motor fuel and home heating oil.

West Virginia came in on the higher end, at number 10. The study found that each month, the average household in the Mountain State spends $146 on electricity, $64 on natural gas, $213 on motor fuel and/or $113 on home heating oil, for an estimated average monthly energy bill of $537.

A rewards program breakdown as WV gas prices soar

Indiana ($550), New Hampshire ($550), Vermont ($571), Oklahoma ($576), Massachusetts ($577), Connecticut ($611), North Dakota ($611), Alaska ($625) and Wyoming ($738) made up the rest of the top 10.

The 10 least expensive, according to the study, are Oregon ($431), Arkansas ($430), California ($430), Louisiana ($419), Texas ($416), Arizona ($403), Kansas ($396), Nebraska ($390), New Mexico ($377) and Washington, D.C. ($277).

Source: WalletHub

WalletHub calculated its average by multiplying the average monthly consumption of each type of energy by the average monthly retail price of each type of energy, then adding each of those totals together.

While West Virginians’ energy bills may be on the higher end, a doxo study released last month found that Mountaineers using its bill-paying app had the cheapest household bills in the nation .

Click here for more information about WalletHub’s study and its methodology.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Where people in West Virginia are moving to most

(Stacker) — The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% […]
POLITICS
wchstv.com

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to climb in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continued to climb for a third straight day in West Virginia, reaching a total of 285 on Friday. The hospitalizations – up 22 from the previous day – include 45 people in intensive care (up four) and 10 people on ventilators (up two), according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WBOY 12 News

Cutting income tax: What’s happened in other states

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice Wednesday announced his intentions to propose cutting the state income tax by 10% permanently during an upcoming special session. This comes as the state sees a record budget surplus of $1.308 billion. West Virginia would not be the first state...
CLARKSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia reports no deaths for a second day

CHARLESTON — No deaths from the COVID-19 coronavirus have been reported for the second consecutive day in West Virginia, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources and its Thursday morning pandemic report. The department, however, reported 2,133 active cases of the virus statewide, up 93 from 2,040...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Clarksburg, WV
Business
Clarksburg, WV
Government
State
Wyoming State
City
Clarksburg, WV
City
Washington, WV
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
Clarksburg, WV
Industry
State
Arizona State
State
New Hampshire State
State
West Virginia State
WBOY 12 News

Gilmer County leads state in business growth in June

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office has released the business growth in the state for the month of June, and Gilmer County led the state. In June, the office registered 1,002 new West Virginia businesses. Gilmer County led the state in the percentage of new business growth with a total of seven new […]
GILMER COUNTY, WV
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Virginia Receives $22.7 Million to Reclaim Abandoned Mine Lands

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the Virginia Department of Energy (Virginia Energy) is getting a significant increase in funding to reclaim abandoned mine land features across the Commonwealth. The agency was awarded $22,790,000 in federal funding which will significantly increase the projects and job opportunities made possible through the Abandoned Mine Land (AML) program.
VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia’s weirdest town names

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Mountain State has some unique place names, including international ones, ones that are just impossible to pronounce and some that are just plain weird. It would be almost impossible to compile all of the strange place names in the state, but here’s a list of some of our favorites: Booger […]
POLITICS
WBOY 12 News

Cottages are the most popular house style in WV, study

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A recent study from HomeAdvisor found that cottages are the most popular style of house in West Virginia. The data comes from a survey that was sent out in May. Cottages were also the overall most popular choice with 11% of survey respondents saying that house style is most attractive.
CLARKSBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Heating Oil#Wv#Wallethub
Hinton News

Gov. Justice debuts Capitol Circle as newest route of West Virginia's Mountain Rides program

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice held a ceremony to announce the newest scenic route of the Mountain Rides program – Capitol Circle – a scenic loop that will take travelers along Route 60 East through the southern portion of the state. Capitol Circle marks the second route of the West Virginia Mountain Rides program, a collaborative partnership between the West Virginia Department of Transportation and the West Virginia Department of Tourism to designate and promote the Mountain State’s most scenic country roads. “This is a great day and a wonderful announcement,” Gov. Justice said. “I absolutely want to welcome...
CHARLESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

Stonerise Healthcare sold to company with plans for expansion

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va – CommuniCare Health Services recently announced that it would be acquiring Stonerise Healthcare and its 17 centers that span throughout West Virginia and Ohio. Operations in north central West Virginia include Clarksburg, Bridgeport, Morgantown and Kingwood. The expansion footprint includes more than 110 healthcare centers across seven states and a 14,000 ‘resident bed […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia faces highest food insecurity

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – New data from the United States Census Bureau shows that West Virginia has the highest percentage of adults struggling with food insecurity. The data, distributed week-by-week, reports the percentage of adults struggling with food security. In West Virginia, 21.3 percent of adults say that “there was either sometimes or often not […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia water provider asks for nearly 5% rate increase

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia American Water wants a nearly 5% rate increase for customers. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that the utility asked state regulators last week to approve the surcharge for infrastructure improvements. West Virginia American said in its application that the proposed rate hike is based...
CHARLESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

Funding announced for 5 West Virginia airport projects

ELKINS, W.Va. – Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced $4,559,079 for five West Virginia airport projects from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The largest award of $2,523,585 goes to the Benedum Airport Authority for the North Central West Virginia Airport for a new taxiway and terminal tarmac. The funding for these projects will […]
ELKINS, WV
WBOY 12 News

Judge blocks Hope Scholarship in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A judge ruled on Wednesday that a West Virginia law pertaining to the Hope Scholarship to be unconstitutional in Kanawha County Court. Judge Joanna Tabit blocked the state from launching the Hope Scholarship voucher program saying it would ultimately take public funds and use it for private education expenses.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 top 250 in West Virginia on Wednesday

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in West Virginia topped 250 on Wednesday, up more than 30 from the previous day. State health officials reported 31 new hospitalizations due to the virus, pushing the statewide total from 220 to 251, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WBOY 12 News

Gov. Justice proposing 10% personal income tax reduction

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY/WOWK) — Gov. Jim Justice Wednesday proposed a 10% personal income tax reduction that he said will put $254 million “back into the hands of the people of West Virginia” as the state sees a record budget surplus of $1.308 billion. That’s the maximum amount that can be cut while remaining in compliance […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy