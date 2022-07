Seven years before Sylvester exploded as the “Queen of Disco” with the hits “You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)” and “Dance (Disco Heat),” he was already fabulous. In March 1971, when he showed up in drag with entourage in tow at San Francisco’s Wally Heider Studios to record his first demo for A&M Records, “He was gorgeous," recalls Ben Sidran, the sessions’ producer. . "He was terrific, just funny. And in many ways, as far out as he was, he was pretty down to earth."

