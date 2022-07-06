Look: Meet The Girlfriend Of American Tennis Star Taylor Fritz

“Rumour Has It” Adele stunned at Kevin Love and Kate Bock’s wedding.
The “Rolling in the Deep” singer and her sports agent boyfriend, Rich Paul, went super glam for the June 25 festivities, watching as the Cleveland Cavaliers star and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model wed at the New York Public Library with a “Great Gatsby”-inspired theme.
The “Easy on Me” songstress, 34, looked impeccable in a dramatic black off-the-shoulder gown with a sweetheart neckline and long tulle sleeves. She paired the black tie-ready gown with matching pointy toe heels and a small black clutch.
Adele, born Adele Adkins, fully embraced Gatsby glamour...
