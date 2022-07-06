Sunday Brunch: Lo-Cal previews what's in store for 'Jazzy Summer Nights'

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — July is National Ice Cream Month. No, this isn’t something made up by dairy farmers. This directive comes from the top. President Ronald Reagan proclaimed July as National Ice Cream month in 1984. According to the International Dairy Foods Association, the average American eats 20 pounds of ice cream a year. In 2021, the United States produced 1.3 billion gallons of ice cream. It’s an industry that has a $13.1 billion impact on the U.S. economy. The Charmery in Hampden knows all about America’s love for ice cream. “It’s just pure happiness in a scoop,” said owner David Alima, the mastermind behind the creamy creations like Maryland Mud, Cheese and Crackers, and Old Bay Caramel. “My approach to ice cream is kind of twofold,” Alima said. “Number one, I want everyone who comes in to be able to get a flavor they love and enjoy. The other thing is I want you to be able to look at the board and be like, ‘What? How does that work together?’” So whether you like to get crazy or stick with the classics, grab some ice cream and celebrate national ice cream month.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO