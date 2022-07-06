ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunday Brunch: Lo-Cal previews what's in store for 'Jazzy Summer Nights'

Cover picture for the articleIt's time for Sunday Brunch. Jazzy Summer Nights is back this...

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Paul's Restaurant closes (for now) after 66 years in Arbutus

ARBUTUS, Md. — An Arbutus diner is closing after 66 years on Oregon Avenue, as it changes hands. Paul's Restaurant will shut its doors - at least for now - on July 9. There's something special about a place that has been in business for 66 years. Now the baton will be passed to William Low. We've been through it all: a fire, a pandemic, and loss of some very dear people. Things change over time, people come and go, but one thing is for certain, Paul's will forever be in our hearts. It's not just a restaurant where you go to eat, it's a place where you get a meal to enjoy in a timeless environment with familiar faces.
ARBUTUS, MD
Wbaltv.com

Burger chain with West Coast roots looks to expand in greater Baltimore

TOWSON, Md. — A burger restaurant with roots on the West Coast and one location already open in Towson has plans to expand in greater Baltimore. The Habit Burger Grill is looking for real estate in Baltimore's surrounding counties, the chain's chief development officer, Doug Branigan, said this week. In all, The Habit envisions building 10 to 15 new Baltimore-area restaurants in the coming years.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Everyone can be the class clown at Circus Camp Stars

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Summer camp is supposed to be fun for children, but at one camp in particular, it's required. If you want your kids to sit still, this isn't for them. At Circus Camp Stars, kids get to be kids, everyone can be the class clown and do a little bit of everything.
OWINGS MILLS, MD
weaa.org

Baltimore Black Dance Collective| Empowering Black Dancers Throughout the Baltimore Metro Region

Baltimore Black Dance Collective Inc. is a non-profit organization committed to enhancing diversity and culture in the city’s dance community. “We aim to be a great resource, offering opportunities for dancers, dance enthusiast, & community members to be active in a variety of community classes, workshops, lectures as well as showcases/performances that will engage members of our community in a vibrant, creative and safe environment.”- https://www.baltimoreblackdance.com.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore’s Ice Cream Parlors Are Celebrating National Ice Cream Month

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — July is National Ice Cream Month. No, this isn’t something made up by dairy farmers. This directive comes from the top.  President Ronald Reagan proclaimed July as National Ice Cream month in 1984. According to the International Dairy Foods Association, the average American eats 20 pounds of ice cream a year.  In 2021, the United States produced 1.3 billion gallons of ice cream. It’s an industry that has a $13.1 billion impact on the U.S. economy.  The Charmery in Hampden knows all about America’s love for ice cream. “It’s just pure happiness in a scoop,” said owner David Alima, the mastermind behind the creamy creations like Maryland Mud, Cheese and Crackers, and Old Bay Caramel.  “My approach to ice cream is kind of twofold,” Alima said. “Number one, I want everyone who comes in to be able to get a flavor they love and enjoy. The other thing is I want you to be able to look at the board and be like, ‘What? How does that work together?’”  So whether you like to get crazy or stick with the classics, grab some ice cream and celebrate national ice cream month. 
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Longtime Cockeysville baker remembered for his kindness

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — A longtime fixture in the Cockeysville community is being remembered for his kindness. George Simon, the patriarch of Simon's Bakery in the Cranbrook Shopping Center, died earlier this week at the age of 90. In 1962, Simon opened his first bakery on Taylor Avenue. Then, in...
COCKEYSVILLE, MD
#Summer Nights#Previews#Jazzy#Sunday Brunch#Port Covington#Food Drink#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Lo Cal Restaurant
talbotspy.org

The Mid-Shore’s Lydia Woolever takes on the Bay Bridge

The Spy’s favorite Baltimore Magazine writer, the Mid-Shore’s very own Lydia Woolever, continues this month with her ongoing special stories about the Eastern Shore and the Chesapeake Bay. This time around, with the help of photographers Jay Fleming, Timothy Hyman, And Mike Morgan, Lydia takes on the complex...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

JetBlue resumes service at BWI-Marshall after pandemic hiatus

LINTHICUM, Md. — JetBlue has resumed service at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport after a two-year, pandemic-related hiatus. The low-cost carrier returned to the airport Friday with the restart of its three-times daily nonstop service between BWI-Marshall and Boston Logan International Airport. JetBlue suspended its service at BWI-Marshall in April 2020 and at the time only offered service to Boston, said Jonathan Dean, an airport spokesman.
MARSHALL, VA
Washingtonian.com

Where to Pick Your Own Peaches in Maryland and Virginia

Peach-picking season is upon us—it typically runs from July to September— and we’ve gathered all the area places where you can spend a day harvesting the fuzzy fruit. Weather and picking patterns can impact whether an orchard is open for pick-your-own days, so make sure you check a farm’s website for the most up-to-date information.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Frederick liquor store sells 6 top-prize-winning lottery tickets

FREDERICK, Md. — A Frederick liquor store sold six top-prize-winning Bonus Match 5 tickets totaling more than $300,000 in prize money in Sunday's drawing, according to the Maryland Lottery. Video above: Maryland Lottery has new Summer scratch-offs and rewards program. The Bonus Match 5 tickets for Sunday's drawing hit...
FREDERICK, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Second round of Baltimore County bulk item collections to run from July 8 through December 29

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County residents are reminded that the second scheduled bulk item collection day for single-family and town homes this year will be occurring sometime between July 8 and December 29. Residents received a postcard in December 2021 indicating their two specific collection dates for the year; residents can also find their scheduled bulk item collection days on the County’s … Continue reading "Second round of Baltimore County bulk item collections to run from July 8 through December 29" The post Second round of Baltimore County bulk item collections to run from July 8 through December 29 appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Pitchfork

Listen to Rican da Menace’s “Ain’t Going Back”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. While the current club-inspired rap wave has been mostly centered around Newark and Philly, the missing link has been Baltimore. In the early ’90s, the city developed an offshoot of Chicago house that eventually traveled up north to Jersey where it became faster and more frenetic. Rapping on club beats is not new to Baltimore rappers: most famously, in 2015, Tate Kobang did his thing with the undeniably catchy “Bank Rolls,” produced by genre forefather Rod Lee.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore's long history of clashes involving squeegee kids

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A local nurse is speaking out after her car was stolen in West Baltimore. October 4th 2018 - VID | 'Squeegee boy' accused of damaging car in south Baltimore. Some are saying Baltimore's long-time and notorious "squeegee kids" are becoming more aggressive. One young man in...
BALTIMORE, MD
ggwash.org

Here are MDOT’s 7 possible alternatives for Baltimore’s canceled Red Line

For a project that never actually broke ground, the Baltimore Red Line has had a rather busy afterlife. In the seven years since its abrupt cancellation by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, the 14-mile proposed east-west rail link between Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital in Southeast Baltimore and the Social Security Administration and Centers for Medicaid Services in the western Baltimore County suburb of Woodlawn has sparked a federal Title VI investigation into its demise, served as a flashpoint for multiple election cycles and inspired both state and federal legislation.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Fourth of July fireworks return to Inner Harbor after 2-year absence

For the first time in three years the annual 4th of July fireworks show is back at the Inner Harbor. For more on what you can expect is Tonya Miller-Hall from the Baltimore Office of Promotion of Arts. She talks about how exciting it is for the city to have the fireworks back for the first time since 2019.
BALTIMORE, MD

