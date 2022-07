Issue arose after past Mayor Brody used letterhead — without a board vote — to ask federal judge for leniency for a friend in a national case. Although more discussion may come at a later date, the Sarasota city commissioners agreed unanimously this week that if one of them wishes to use city letterhead to send correspondence on which the full board has not voted, then the letter will include a disclaimer to make that fact clear.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO